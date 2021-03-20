Clinton stays unbeaten

Clinton’s running back Boogie Smith runs up the middle as Midway’s Tyler Godwin lunges for the tackle. Midway’s Lane Baggett hauls in a catch and makes a move upfield as Clinton’s Spencer Westerbeek and Keasean Williams are there to make a stop. Midway quarterback Wyatt Holland scrambles out of the pocket as he tries to evade Clinton’s Jakwan Wilson.

A Horses and Raiders tussle took place Friday night on Clinton soil in another long time conference and county rivalry match. The gridiron was bustling with a lot of first half action that eventually mellowed out in the second half as Clinton claimed the extra sweet Senio Night win after besting Midway, 30-14.

It was the first half success for Clinton that gave the Dark Horses the big win after scoring three of their four touchdowns in the first two quarters. Attacking on the ground was the name of the game and the Raiders had virtually no answer for the running duo of running back Davion Smith and quarterback Blake Smith.

The first quarter saw a little back and forth with the Dark Horses winning the exchange. Excitement was slow to get started but Clinton drew first blood on their opening drive. The drive was saved from stalling out thanks to a fourth down conversion and due to that the Dark Horses went the distance on a long drive.

Davion Smith put them on the scoreboard at 4:24 with an easy goal line run but the point after kick was no good, leaving the score at 6-0.

On the ensuing possession, Midway didn’t waste anytime answering, back scoring their first touchdown on the following drive.

Putting the ball in the air is what allowed the Raiders to even the score. It took less than two minutes to get there and only two successful passes before Midway was in for the score. Wyatt Holland connected with, Thornton Baggett at 2:58 for the potential go ahead touchdown but they’d also miss the point after try, tying it 6-6.

That’d be Midway’s last score until the all way into the fourth quarter as it was all Clinton from that point on.

Davion Smith put the Horses back ahead before the end of the first quarter after they marched down the field, displaying an unstoppable running game on the following drive. With 34 seconds left, Smith punched through the defense with an easy goal line carry, his second on the night. They’d convert the two point conversion to go up 14-6 at the end of the first quarter of play.

The second quarter was much slower and was filled with a few turnovers and failed fourth down plays. The first came early from Midway after they failed to convert on fourth down at 10:07. Clinton couldn’t capitalize on the opportunity and thing remained scoreless for a bit. The Raiders, however, turned it over again after a botched snap on a punt at 6:43. But, not even 10 seconds later, the Dark Horses turned the ball right back over after a backwards pass (ruled a fumble) was dropped and then lost.

Neither side gained an advantage off these turnovers and the quarter crept by until Clinton’s running game clicked again. Blake Smith was the driving force this time around after ripping for a long 40-plus yard run on a quarterback keeper. A few plays later he was in the end zone on a goal line keeper, at 3:56, and finished off the two point conversion to push the lead to 22-6.

Midway had a chance to cut into the lead on the final drive of the half but the drive was killed after Keasean Williams picked Holland off at the goal line with 32.7 seconds left and 22-6 would be the halftime score.

The second half was nothing like first as turnovers, penalties and turnovers on downs plagued the entire half.

It didn’t start that way, however, as Clinton struck immediately after getting possession coming out of halftime. It took literally two plays on the opening drive before the Horses crossed the plain to extend their lead.

It was none other than Davion Smith that got the touchdown, his third of the night. Smith’s number was called for both plays, the first one was a nice run that moved the chains and the second was a long 38-yard carry up the middle practically untouched. The timestamp was 11:08 and after another successful two point try they widened the lead to 30-6.

From then on it was nothing put penalties and turnovers with most being assessed on the Horses. A pass interference by Clinton on the Raiders first drive of the second half kept Midway’s drive alive. The defense held, however, with the Raiders turning it over on downs after stopping the fourth down try deep in Clinton territory. The Dark Horses gave the ball up soon after that, though, when an off throw by Blake Smith led to an interception at 4:10.

Clinton again kept the following Midway drive alive after roughing the kicker on the punt. Unfortunately for the Raiders, though, they fumble on the same drive again deep in Clinton territory, turning it over once more at 2:36. They didn’t have to worry, however, as the Horses gave them the ball back after fumbling before the end of the third.

Neither side capitalized on all these turnover and possession went back to Clinton after a punt to start the fourth. Like clockwork at this point, the Dark Horses fumbled it away again in the opening moments of the fourth quarter. Midway seized the chance this time, scoring their second touchdown after a good series of running plays. Trey Gregory punched it in on a goal line carry at 8:56 and converted the two point try as the score hit 30-14.

That’d be the final score of the night with nothing else notable happening except for one final turnover by Williams after snagging his second interception on the night with 1:31 left.

“We’ve got to get back into the weight room, see what we did right, see what we didn’t do right,” commented Midway head coach Cory Barnes. “We can’t turn the ball over twice in the red zone with chances to score. We don’t do that and it’s a different ball game on that final drive. We preach mistakes and going out and playing perfect football but we were far from it tonight.”

“Clinton is a really good football team but I think we showed we can play with some good teams and I think we’re just going to keep getting better,” Barnes concluded.

For Clinton, head coach Cory Johnson had this to offer, saying; “Hats off to Coach Barnes. He did a fantastic job preparing his kids,”

“We were not very good tonight in handling the ball. Anytime you can turn the ball over four to five times and still win the game I think is a good deal. At the same time you have to give credit to Midway because they played hard tonight.”

Statistically for Clinton, they had a huge night on the ground with Blake Smith and Boogie Smith leading the effort. Boogie finished with 180 total yards and three touchdowns while Blake finished 101 yards and one touchdown. As a whole, the Dark Horses had 320 total rushing yards.

For Midway, Holland finished with 186 passing yards with one touchdown. Lane Baggett finished with 110 reception yards while Thornton Baggett hauled in 28 yards and a touchdown. The Raiders had 97 yards on the ground with Trey Gregory leading the effort with 69 total yards.

Clinton is now 4-0 on the season and 2-0 in East Central Conference play. They’ll hit the road next week to take on East Duplin.

For Midway, they are now 3-1 overall and 1-1 in league play. They will host James Kenan for homecoming.

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]