Basketball camp coming to Lakewood

Anthony Mercer directs a previous youth camp.

Lakewood girls’ basketball head coach Anita Miller and her Lady Leopards have announced an upcoming basketball camp set this summer. Coming this June 25 and 26, Lakewood High School will be the site of the “Total Skills” Basketball Mini Camp directed by Anthony Mercer and Next Level Sports.

The camp will be held for boys and girls grades 6-8 on Friday and grades 9-12 on Saturday. The cost is $25 per camper and there is a 50 camper limit each day. Each camper will receive a signed book, among other prizes.

Interested applicants may contact Coach Miller at 910-335-1320 or [email protected] The deadline to sign up is June 15.

Mercer is originally from Creswell, North Carolina. He used to direct Easter North Carolina Basketball Exposure Camps from 2000-2010 for college basketball prospects. He has directed “Total Skills” basketball instructional camps since 2003. Those camps have been conducted in eastern North Carolina, northern Virginia, Washington D.C. and Maryland, training players from the middle school level all the way to NBA All-Stars Carmelo Anthony, John Wall, Bradley Beal, and former NBA Rookie of the Year Michael Carter-Williams.

“He is known, but importantly he knows the game,” said Miller about Lakewood’s guest camp director.

Mercer has also released a book, “Sports Heaven,” which details how some athletes have utilized sports to help them deal with loss and overcome some disadvantages they have in life. The book also explains how sports has helped him in all aspects of his life after his father passed away when he was six years old.

“(The camp’s) not only focusing on student’s basketball skills but also showing athletes how to use basketball, or any sports, as a haven or therapy session to help them deal with issues of growing up in a household where they are missing a parent or any other types of issues that are hard to handle or deal with on their own,” Miller concluded.

