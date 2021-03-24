Bulldogs pound Hobbton

Nate McLamb looks for running room after collecting a Bradshaw pass.

The Hobbton Wildcats travelled to Princeton High School on Friday night to take on on the Carolina 1A Conference power on the football field. Unfortunately for the Wildcats, they came up very short against the Bulldogs, falling by the final score of 61-6.

With their newly-installed AstroTurf field shining brilliantly under the night lights, Princeton’s offense had the ball first. On the second play from scrimmage, the Bulldogs scored on a long run down the left side for a 7-0 lead with the PAT kick up and good.

From that point on, it was all Princeton as the Bulldogs pretty much scored at will. They had a 28-0 lead at the end of the first quarter alone and by halftime had already reached the mercy rule with a 48-0 advantage. The Wildcats finally got a score with 2:52 left in the third quarter when Garrett Britt picked up a Princeton fumble and outran the defense for an 80-yard touchdown. The 2-point conversion failed on a run attempt.

The Wildcats had their problems mainly from being such a young team. They lost three interceptions, a fumble and had a punt blocked in the red zone.

“They have a very good team and we have a very young team. And it showed tonight,” commented Hobbton coach Joe Salas.

Hobbton’s stats weren’t available after the contest. For Princeton, their’s were and it sticks out like a sore thumb where the Bulldogs generated all of their success. They had 468 rushing yards with Jaydon Brooks contributing 163 with three touchdowns and Paul Edens tallying 113 with two touchdowns.

Now at 0-4 overall and 0-2 in league play, the Wildcats will travel to Lakewood Friday night for a cross-county rivalry throwdown.

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]