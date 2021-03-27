Rosewood blanks Lady Leopards

Natalie Maynor dribbles the ball up the field with pressure barreling down.

It was a long day for the ladies soccer team at Lakewood this past Monday. Going head-to-head in conference play against the Eagles of Rosewood, the Lady Leopards didn’t fair too well in defending their home turf, falling 6-0.

The inability to generate much offense was the worst of Lakewood’s problems in their loss. The lack of offensive presence meant they were playing defense for practically the entire game. Although they did manage to give themselves an opportunity two or three times, they just couldn’t punch through.

While Lakewood was forced to play defense throughout the course of the game, the Lady Leopards had a glaring issue in that part of their play as well. The Lady Leopards struggled badly at clearing the ball away from their goal; even when there was a host of Lakewood jerseys crowding the ball, they rarely were able to get it away from danger.

With defense that allowed the Lady Eagles to threaten the net over and over again, it was only a matter of time before the shots found a way through.

The majority of the shots put up came during the first period though it’d be about halfway through when they drew first blood. Rosewood secured their first goal at 28:24; however, after that, they came pouring in.

The Lady Eagles put up the second score less than five minutes later at 22:42 and goal three at 18:52. By this point the Lady Leopards couldn’t figure out how to stop the bleeding now down 3-0. Two more goals came in at 13:35 and 9:32 before halftime rolled around the gap had gotten quite at 5-0.

Lakewood’s defense got much better in the second half, halting a five-goal first period Eagles offense down to just one goal. The Lady Leopards still couldn’t get anything going on the offensive side of things, though, so Lakewood never could cut into the deficit. With another goal going in for Rosewood at 25:04, that would give them the 6-0 score that became the final.

The Lady Leopards had their share of problems that needed fixing throughout the game but a lot of that came from their inexperience. They’re a young team that hasn’t practiced much due to COVID and it shows, something Lakewood’s head coach Evert Cruz shared his thoughts on as well.

“I think that we are a new team and we are a developmental team that’s steadily developing. We are still going through the COVID situation and obviously not having the season we would like to be having,” Cruz said. “Regardless of that, I still have to congratulate the other team for having a great game, but we’ll keep working to find better possibilities and I’m glad no one was inquired in this game.”

Also of note the Lakewood softball team had it’s season opener against the Eagles on the same day. They’d have a rougher time handling Rosewood than the soccer team as they went down big, 25-3. It was definitely a tough way to open up the season and fielding a team of only nine players this year didn’t help.

