Lady Leopards win shootout

McKenzie Taylor takes a crack at the ball for the Spartans. Lakewood’s Courtney Bass takes a swing at the plate. Jayden Sessoms gets ready to let a pitch fly as the Leopards’ third pitcher of the game.

It was a high-scoring affair Wednesday evening at Lakewood High School when the Leopards took on the Lady Spartans in intense Carolina 1A Conference softball action. What started as cruise control for Union quickly turned south in the end as the home team clawed its way back from the brink, with the Lady Leopards winning by the final of 21-18.

The third inning is where all the magic happened for Lakewood.

Down big 9-1 at that point, nothing seemed to be going their way. The Lady Leopards were making poor contact on the ball and had already made a pitching change three times up to this point. Even still, Lakewood continued to struggle in all aspects of the game. With the way things were going, the game was headed to an easy mercy rule night for Union.

That was, until things turned around in the third. The Lady Leopards exploded in the bottom of the third inning, landing one hit after another as the runs came pouring in. While they didn’t quite take the lead, the deficit was all but erased, going from eight runs down to just one at 9-8.

The Leopards had come to life and were playing well but a huge part of their success in the end was Union pitcher Hailey King. King was smoking one batter after another at the start but she was the only one on the mound all night for Union. Eventually, with such a high pace, fatigue started to set in and proved to be a huge negative boon. This was something Lakewood head coach Michael Ammons touched on after their win.

“We had a slow start with the pitching and we struggled to find our groove before our bats finally came alive. After the first inning and until the third we struggled before we capitalized on any bat situations at all,” Ammons said. “Union’s pitcher – Hailey – she threw a heck of a game but she started getting worn down and then our bats started to come alive and we began to hit the ball good.”

“We pulled it out and it was a good competitive game but I tell you what it was a struggle,” Ammons added.

Competitive is right because the back and forth didn’t stop after the third inning – it persisted throughout the rest of the game. Starting with the Lady Spartans, who didn’t appear to be hugely rattled by the creeping Lady Leopards, as they answered back in the fourth. Regaining their form from the first three innings, runs a plenty came in again and again for Union.

By the time they were stopped, six more runs hit the scoreboard pushing the Lady Spartans lead back up big at 15-8. Defensively, they shaped up as well, halting the Leopards to just two runs and holding a lead of 15-10 headed into the fifth inning. It was all down hill from there, however, as Lakewood’s comeback efforts ultimately couldn’t be stopped.

The Lady Leopard defense had its best showing of the game in the top of the fifth, holding Union scoreless for the only time the entire night. It was a quick in and out for Union, which spelled trouble for them as King got practically no time to rest.

This was the moment Lakewood was able to not only tie the game but actually take the lead. They’d bring in six runs, mostly due to walks with the bases loaded, and that was what they needed to go up 16-15 with two innings remaining. They’d also fight off a rally from Union in the sixth holding them to single run that did tie things up, 16-16.

At this point the Leopards batting momentum couldn’t be slowed down as five more runs was the result before the Lady Spartans ended the inning. With a now five run lead, 21-16, the visiting Spartans had just one final shot to try and stay alive. It wouldn’t happen, however, as they’d get only two more runs across home plate before being stumped by the defense, bringing the came to its conclusion of 21-18.

It was a tough loss for Union but injuries also plagued them before and during the game. A topic head coach Blake Travers shared thoughts on after the game.

“Man that was a heartbreak for us, we were up 9-1,” Travers began. “But, we had some bad breaks with injuries and a couple little errors. I think were still really excited to play our next game and I feel like we still played a pretty good game overall all,” Travers said. “We’re going to get some key players back here in the next week so we have another very good opportunity on Monday against Hobbton and hopefully we can get our first W then.”

With this battle between county rivals complete, the winning Lady Leopards advanced to 1-1 overall and had virtually no time to rest playing their third game of the week on Thursday against North Duplin. The Lady Leopards dropped this game, falling 19-1 to bring them to 1-2 on the season.

Meanwhile, Union will look for their first win at home in their Monday game against Hobbton.

