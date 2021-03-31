Sports Club honors county’s best

David Corbett of Hobbton High School - 2020-2021 Sampson County Sports Club Men’s Cross Country Player of the Year

David Johnson | Sampson Independent

Anita Miller of Lakewood High School - 2020-2021 Sampson County Sports Club Women’s Basketball Coach of the Year. This is the second year in a row she has won this honor. Miller coached her team to a 7-4 overall record, which included a 2nd place finish in the Carolina 1A Conference at 6-2 behind Princeton. The Lady Leopards reached the NCHSAA Basketball Playoffs and advanced to the second round.

David Johnson | Sampson Independent

Brandon Powell of Lakewood High School - 2020-2021 Sampson County Sports Club Men’s Basketball Coach of the Year. Powell and his Leopards finished the season 10-4 overall and were tied for 2nd place in the Carolina 1A Conference with Rosewood at 9-3. Lakewood qualified for postseason play in the NCHSAA 1A Playoffs, but fell to Wilson Preparatory Academy in the first round.

David Johnson | Sampson Independent

Kaleb James of Lakewood High School - 2020-2021 Sampson County Sports Club Men’s Basketball Player of the Year. As a sophomore, James averaged 15 points, five rebounds , 1.78 steals, and 1.15 blocks per game.

David Johnson | Sampson Independent

Sheila Davidson of Lakewood High School - 2020-2021 Sampson County Sports Club Volleyball Coach of the Year. She led her Lady Leopards to an 11-6 overall record and a 9-4 record in the Carolina 1A Conference for a third place finish. Lakewood also made an appearance in the NCHSAA 1A State Playoffs as a wildcard and advanced to the second round before falling to Falls Lake Academy.

David Johnson | Sampson Independent

Maranda Byrd of Midway High School - 2020-2021 Sampson County Sports Club Volleyball Player of the Year. Byrd was Midway’s senior Libero and had 209 digs and 179 serve receptions this season. She served 26 aces and had 22 kills.

File Photos | Sampson Independent

Sarah Brown of Midway High School - 2020-2021 Sampson County Sports Club Women’s Coach of the Year.

David Johnson | Sampson Independent

Ariyona Spearman of Union High School - 2020-2021 Sampson County Sports Club Women’s Basketball Player of the Year. As a freshman, Spearman averaged 25.3, six rebounds, and four steals per game.

Olivia Gillespie of Clinton High School - Sampson County Sports Club Women’s Player of the Year

File Photos | Sampson Independent