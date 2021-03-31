Midway blanks Spring Creek

Miranda Holmes unleashes a strike toward home base. Holmes had 16 strikeouts and no hits allowed during Monday’s game.

The Midway Raiders girls’ soccer and softball teams were in action out on the field Monday night. With beautiful weather setting the stage, Midway welcomed in Spring Creek to continue their East Central Conference push. Both teams suffered slow starts against the Lady Gators, but for the softball team, they eventually pulled away for the 7-0 victory. Over on the soccer field, however, the Lady Raiders comeback effort fell short, falling 3-2.

Softball

Midway’s senior pitcher Miranda Holmes earned her money on Monday night, proving crucial defensively for her team. The Lady Raiders bats just couldn’t get going early on in the game as the teams swapped a pair of three-up-three-downs in the first inning. Then, Midway stranded a lone base runner in both the second and third innings.

The Lady Raiders finally got things going in the bottom of the fourth inning when Rylie Williams drew a walk to kick things off. Chloe Baggett hit into a fly-out, but it was enough to move Williams over to second base. Laney Hughes followed up with a shot to left field in which Williams ultimately scored on an error for a 1-0 Midway lead.

Things further unraveled for Spring Creek in the bottom of the fifth inning when the Lady Raiders plated five more runs. Holmes kicked things off when she got aboard thanks to an error by the Lady Gators defense. Then, Miranda Byrd laid down a beautiful bunt that refused to roll out of bounds. By the time Spring Creek could react, there was no available play, and Midway was in business with two aboard and no outs. Errors continued to plague the Lady Gators for Jega Dapuyen’s at-bat when she got aboard and Holmes scored a run thanks to another. Then with Sydney Williams at bat, a pair of passed balls scored Byrd and Dapuyen making it 4-0 Midway. Sydney finished her at-bat with a double to left field. Two batters later, she was scored on another passed ball to make the score 5-0. After hits by Hughes and Emma Clark, the Lady Raiders plated one final run to make it 6-0 as Midway batted around in the bottom of the fifth.

The Lady Raiders secured one final run in the bottom of the sixth thanks to a triple by Dapuyen to make it 7-0.

Meanwhile, Holmes was throwing a perfect game headed into the top of the seventh inning as not one single Lady Gators batter had reached base. Unfortunately for Holmes, she was unable to complete the perfect game as she did hit one batter and another reached by way of error in the top of the seventh, but Holmes did not surrender any hits or any runs and finished with 16 strikeouts.

After game, despite her team’s victory, Midway head coach Susan Clark described their effort as flat and blamed distractions outside of softball.

“At the plate we were dead. We’re just flat,” she said. “We are better than what you saw at the plate. I just don’t think we were that focused. We have spring break and other stuff coming up and in the dugout tonight I heard a lot of chatter of things not related to the game and we’re just distracted.”

“I know we’re better at the plate, we’re just waiting for it all to connect. We’ll get there. Give credit to Miranda. No-hitter, one hit batter, and one error. It helps when you keep the other team scoreless,” Clark concluded.

With the win, the Lady Raiders are now 5-0 on the season. They were originally scheduled to play Spring Creek today but that game was moved to yesterday.

Soccer

Over on the soccer field, Midway fell behind by the score of 3-0. Late in the game, they picked up goals by Kris McKoy and Madissen Cannady but were unable to overcome the deficit, falling 3-2. With the loss, they are now 0-3 overall and were also back on the field yesterday at Spring Creek.

