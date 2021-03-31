Midway bounces back

Trey Gregory carries the ball toward the end zone after escaping a would-be tackler. Gregory had two rushing touchdowns on Friday night. Wyatt Holland scans to the right and looks for an open receiver early in Friday’s game against James Kenan. Holland finished 11-of-18 passing for 240 yards and two touchdowns. Trey Gregory and Isaiah McClendon wrap up James Kenan’s Andrew Pender early in the contest on Friday.

The Midway Raiders secured their spot in the East Central Conference Football Tournament on Friday night with a win against James Kenan. Celebrating Homecoming in quite possibly their final home game of the season, the Raiders took down the visiting Tigers by the final score of 40-20.

Things were lining up to be rather tense in the opening moments of the game. After winning the opening toss and opting to receive the first possession, James Kenan took opening kickoff and lined up with a short field in front of them. Their running game went right to work and sliced and diced their way both through and around the Midway defense. The Tigers drew first blood with 7:50 left in the first quarter, capitalizing on a 4-yard touchdown run by Andrew Pender. Their kick on the PAT was unsuccessful and the lead stood at 6-0.

On the Raiders ensuing possession, quarterback Wyatt Holland returned the favor when called his own number and also ran in for a score from about five yards out. Midway’s PAT was also no good after it sailed to the left but with 4:46 left in the opening quarter, the game was all tied up at 6-6.

It didn’t take long before the Raiders figured out the Tigers running game. Gradually, runs for big gains became less and less as Midway’s defense really began to clamp down. Unable to score to make much happen, James Kenan punted the ball away and Midway took over on offense with time winding down in the first quarter.

After moving down the field effective once again, Isaiah McClendon gave the Raiders the lead when he found space up the left side and raced in for another touchdown on a 25-yard run. This time, Midway’s PAT split the uprights and with 4.3 seconds left in the first quarter, the Raiders led 13-6.

That lead proved to be the margin at the end of the first quarter and held up for most of the second as well. Offense wasn’t tremendously in abundance, at least in terms in scoring, through much of the second quarter. It wasn’t until late in the half when the action picked up once more with Midway and James Kenan sparring with some last-minute touchdowns.

The first of these scores came by way of a touchdown from Midway’s Trey Gregory, who made his way to the end zone in convincing fashion. He took the ball up the right sideline and hurdled a defender before running into a big hit from another James Kenan defender, who did absolutely everything but bring Gregory down. Somehow, the junior slipped free and scampered the remaining yardage untouched for the 14-yard touchdown. Acosta’s PAT kick split the uprights once more and Midway led 20-6 with 2:35 left before the half.

With the Tigers running game continuing to be unproductive, they turned to a rare passing play that turned out to be just what the doctor ordered. Pender dropped back for an unexpected pass attempt and found Ayden McGee out on the right sideline, who was working against Midway’s Gregory. McGee won the battle for the pass completion and, with Gregory hitting the ground, had nothing but open field in front of him as he went the distance for a 62-yard touchdown. Andrew Kornegay had his name called for the 2-point conversion attempt and was able to convert to make the score 20-14 with 1:43 left in the half.

The Raiders came firing right back, however, and it was all set up by Gregory getting a little redemption. He took the next kickoff from deep inside his own territory and began his march the other way. Finding and shooting through some holes in the coverage, Gregory sliced and diced his way upfield and put the Midway offense in great position deep in James Kenan territory. The Raiders capped this drive off just a little over a minute later when Holland connected with Thornton Baggett on a 16-yard pass completion for another score. With the PAT unsuccessful this time around, the Midway lead stood at 26-14 at the half.

After the homecoming ceremonies during halftime, the action on the football field picked back up with the Raiders getting the opening possession. Midway worked their way down near the goal line where they had first and goal from inside the 10-yard line. On fourth down, Holland called his own number after a couple of incomplete passes but was tackled just short of the goal line and James Kenan had averted a Raiders score. On the very first play of their possession, however, Gregory intercepted a very rushed pass attempt from Pender out to the right side, further earning some more redemption from that earlier big-pass play.

His interception put Midway’s offense back on the field at the 19-yard line and a few plays later Gregory ran in for another score to bolster the Raiders lead. Acosta knocked home the PAT and with 2:37 left in the third quarter, Midway lead 33-14.

That score held up through the remainder of the quarter as the game shifted to the fourth quarter of play.

Once there, nearly half the quarter had expired when Midway hit their biggest play of the game. With 6:34 left in the game, Holland and Thornton Baggett connected for the second time of the night, but this time it was an 82-yard nail in the coffin. Baggett hauled in the pass and made the James Kenan defender miss and was off to the races untouched to further extend the Raiders lead. With another successful PAT, Midway led 40-14.

James Kenan seemed resolved to knowing the fate of the game and rather than try for a quick score, the Tigers slowed things down and returned to their running game. This final drive mirrored their first drive when the running game looked unstoppable. They worked their way down field and scored one final touchdown with 42 seconds left on the clock. They were unable to convert the PAT and the tally stood firm at 40-20 as the clock hit 0:00.

“We talked all week about bouncing back,” Midway head coach Cory Barned began with. “James Kenan is a good team. Coach Avent and that championship staff, they always do a great job. It’s nice to bounce back against a good program like that.”

“The kids played a full 48- minutes tonight. Defensively and Offensively, I thought the kids had it going on both sides of the ball.”

Gregory finished with 45 yards receiving, 36 yards rushing, two touchdowns, one interception, and the big kickoff-return that yielded a Midway score. Barnes gave his sophomore player a nod for the effort he gave during the game.

“He did some really good things tonight and had a great game. He’s just a sophomore, along with some other players that had to step in after some guys that went down for us, and we’re hoping these younger gets that are getting some valuable minutes will only get better going forward,” Barnes concluded.

Other stat leaders for Midway was Holland completing 11-of-18 passes for 240 yards and two touchdowns. He also had 60 rushing yards for one score. McClendon had 113 total rushing yards and one score and Thornton Baggett had 103 reception yards for two scores. Nate Smith had 53 yards on three completions and Tyler Godwin had three completions as well for 31 yards.

With the win, Midway is now 4-1 overall and 2-1 in the East Central Conference. They qualified for the East Central Conference Tournament this week and will play Wallace-Rose Hill Friday night at 7 p.m.

