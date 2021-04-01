Gridiron Preview: Week 6

Union’s Travone Robinson looks for running room in a 2019 game against Hobbton. The two teams meet Thursday night, both vying for their first win of the season.

This week’s Gridiron Preview comes to you a little early, Sampson County Football Fans. With this weekend being Easter and Friday being Good Friday, all but one local team opted to move their games up to Thursday night. Clinton versus James Kenan, Hobbton versus Union, and Lakewood at Princeton all got moved up, while Midway at Wallace-Rose Hill will still be played Friday night.

For our teams in the East Central Conference, they kick off tournament play this week while the regular season will continue for those that participate in the Carolina 1A Conference.

Heading to the game? Bundle up! The current forecast is calling for cooler weather and a stiff breeze. Let’s dive on in and break down tonight and tomorrow night’s games.

Lakewood at Princeton

Unfortunately, there really is no sugarcoating what could happen tonight. Princeton has proven that they are powerful football team that is capable of scoring a ton of points. They Bulldogs are averaging just under 50 points per game – 49.6, to be exact. Lakewood, however, are giving up more than they’re scoring, averaging 23.8 points for and 40.8 points against. With Princeton having already competed against Union and Hobbton, it’s well-known that they like to run the ball. They have a cumulative total of 1,663 total yards on the ground with Jaydon Brooks leading the charge with 650 and several others all tallying 100-plus. The Leopards are going to have their hands full trying to hold Princeton off the scoreboard as no one has found any success in doing so. The question is, can Lakewood’s offense get fired up and stay in contention?

Game time at Princeton is 7 p.m.

Clinton vs James Kenan

The Dark Horses escaped Beulaville last week with a narrow 28-27 victory over East Duplin. Much like the Panthers’ game at Midway, the final outcome was decided by special teams when East Duplin went for the game-winning 2-point conversion and failed to convert. With the win secured, Clinton finished their pod of the East Central Conference undefeated and earned the No. 1 spot in the conference tournament, their foe being the James Kenan Tigers.

James Kenan is coming off a loss at Midway last week and is seeking to get back into the win column and a spot in the conference championship, but in order to do that, they’ll have to take down the Dark Horses. That seems rather unlikely. The Tigers performance in league play hasn’t exactly been stellar. In fact, they are 1-2 in conference play and only qualified for the tournament because Goldsboro is 0-3. The Raiders defense quickly figured out James Kenan’s defense last week so it should be expected that Clinton’s defense will also figure it out. Andrew Pender went 6-of-10 for 90 yards passing last week and rushed for 61 yards and touchdown. He was almost a one-man show, but, Emmanuel Bostic also had 61 yards rushing and a touchdown. Outside of that, the Tigers were held to just 212 yards of total offense.

For Clinton, you got to think that Davion Smith and Blake Smith will have they’re typical games. Both can make you pay on the ground, but also Blake and his core of wide receivers can also be troublesome. Last Week, Blake had two big touchdown runs for the Dark Horses (65 yards and 23 yards), while Davion and Patrick Morrissey had the other two scores. Clinton is loaded with weapons, that’s for sure, and I expect them to handle James Kenan fairly soundly.

Game time is 7 p.m.

Hobbton vs Union

Here we go again! Another opportunity for someone to grab their first win of the season tonight. Hobbton was shut out of their first win last week by one point so it’s fair to say that they’ll be hungry tonight when they host Union. I honestly believe that the advantage is with the Wildcats in this one.

For one, it’s a home game for Hobbton and what better setting than to capture the win. Second, the Spartans small roster is troubling for them. With only about 15 players making up the roster, that’s a lot of players playing both sides of the ball and piling up time on the field. It’s also glaring that Union only has one touchdown all season.

Don’t get me wrong, though, I do think this game has potential to be very entertaining, but, will the Spartans be able to keep the energy to go the distance?

Game time is 7 p.m.

Midway at Wallace-Rose Hill (Friday)

Perhaps the most intriguing matchup this week takes place down in Duplin County with Midway traveling to take on Wallace-Rose Hill. Both teams finished 2-1 but with the Bulldogs finishing at the top of their side of the league, they were awarded the luxury of hosting Friday’s matchup. Speaking with members of the Raiders athletic unit, they believe they can pull off the win Friday night – but make no mistake, it’s going to be a tall order. Wallace-Rose Hill is a tough out year in and year out and going into the dog pound can be daunting in and of itself.

Looking at the Bulldogs stats, they like to run the ball and have three guys that do it well. Kanye Roberts, Antwon Montgomery, and Kaymond Farrior have all hit 300-plus rushing yards on the season and as a whole, Wallace-Rose Hill has 1,487 rushing yards. For really the first time this season, Midway made adjustments last week against James Kenan and did a decent job of shutting down the Tigers running game. Can they keep that rolling and come up big against the Bulldogs? Well, they should be very familiar with Roberts, who slashed the Raiders last year with 246 rushing yards and four touchdowns. One would imagine he has been the topic of conversation this week in practice.

We know Midway’s offense is solid. Even in their loss against Clinton, the Raiders moved the ball fairly well but were plagued with some untimely turnovers that kept them out of the end zone and off the scoreboard. This game has potential to turn into a shootout.

Game time is 7 p.m. Friday.

