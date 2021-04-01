Lady Spartans take down Hobbton

Union catcher Chloe Smith gets the out on Gracie Jones on a steal attempt as pitcher Hailey King looks on. Hobbton’s Kaitlyn Rodriquez gets the out on Union’s Cameron Poole at second base.

Union High School was the sight of Carolina 1A Conference softball action on Monday night with the Lady Spartans hosting Hobbton out on the ball field. For the home team, Union picked up the victory, winning 6-2 over the Lady Wildcats to grab their first win of the season.

“We are very excited,” commented Union’s coach Blake Travers. “It was the first win of the season and the girls really pulled through. We got some key players back from injuries and that really made a difference for us, I think. I am also very proud of my freshman pitcher, Hailey King, for keeping her composure at the end of the game.”

He continued, “I would like to commend Hobbton’s pitcher, Mackenzie Maynor, for her effort in the game. She did a good job.”

Over on the other side, Hobbton head coach Leigh Ann Smith says that her team still has a ways to go.

“It’s a work in progress,” said Smith. “We’ve got to have girls that will dig deep and play the game and not hang their head and give up when the going gets tough. We don’t have that right now. We’re still working. We’re going to get there.”

New Sampson County Schools Superintendent Dr. David Goodin was in attendance for the game on Monday and tossed out the first pitch.

Following their win, Union was slated to be back on the field on Tuesday when they hosted Rosewood. For Hobbton, they were to be in action against North Duplin on Wednesday.

