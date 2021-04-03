Powell named Coach of the Year

Kaleb James of Lakewood High School - 2020-2021 Sampson County Sports Club Men’s Basketball Player of the Year.

Lakewood head basketball coach Brandon Powell was selected as the 2020-2021 Sampson County Sports Club Coach of the Year for Men’s Basketball. The Leopards went 10-4 this season and reached the NCHSAA 1A Playoffs. This is Powell’s third year at the helm of Lakewood and each year since the Leopards have gradually improved.

Powell displayed a great level of gratitude and humility when expressing the honor he felt of accepting this award. First and foremost, Powell made sure to honor his players and their family in thanking them.

“I would like to thank the parents and student athletes who believe in and support our program,” he said. “They trust me and my coaching staff as both coaches and mentors to these young men. I am proud of the season we had, finishing tied for second in the conference.”

“I always seek improvement in my athletes and in my coaching. My coaching staff William Powell, Alex Mathis, and Jaime Royal bring years of knowledge and experience to our program,” Powell continued. “Additionally, we all value discipline, hard work, respect, and effort and this makes coaching as a team easier. The team motto we have adopted is “Stand Tall. Talk Small. Play Ball.”

The Leopards certainly endured great success this season, both on and off the court. Powell acknowledged that his fondest memory was one of the county’s wildest games of the season and that he is additionally proud of his team’s work ethic in the classroom as well.

“My most memorable game this season was the triple overtime win at home versus Rosewood, but my proudest moment was seeing all of our varsity players and most of our JV players pass all four classes during first semester after spending countless afternoons before workouts and practice in study hall,” Powell concluded.

Taking a spot on his roster was Sampson County Player of the Year, Kaleb James. Being just a sophomore, James and his contributions return this winter when the Leopards reload and prepare to do it all over again. Just three seniors graduate from the successes of this team, so it goes without saying that the future is bright for Lakewood Basketball.

