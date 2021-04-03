Miscues doom Lady Horses

Hanna Locklear takes a swing at the plate for Clinton.

The Lady Horses softball team had a tough outing Tuesday night against the visiting Cougars of Goldsboro. A small lead that steadily grew led to the Lady Horses downfall as they couldn’t match their oppositions offense, the final 10-1.

They matched up pretty well against a solid Goldsboro team but there was one major difference between the two teams that made the difference. That difference being the ability – or lack there of – to put the bat on the ball. That sums up the game practically in a nutshell as Clinton struggled to hit the ball and the Lady Cougars didn’t.

Defensively, the Lady Horses had some miscues off and on, but when clicking they matched Goldsboro’s defensive showing. Unfortunately, their miscues usually came at a big price which led to mounting runs. Before long, the game had gotten out of their control.

The game was a dead heat after the first two innings with only one run scored by the Lady Cougars. The top of third is when things went south for Clinton. Goldsboro began to catch the Horses slipping quite a few times and started stealing bases. They consistently got runners over to second and third as the score gradually widened. By the time the bleeding was stopped, the score had reached 5-0.

The Lady Horses weren’t out of it completely yet as a few hits came in for them during the bottom of the third. There weren’t many, but Clinton got a stretch of back-to-back connections that finally got them on the board. It’d happen only once before the inning closed and they wouldn’t replicate it for the remainder of play.

Their defense got back into the groove and looked like it did during the start of the game. During the fourth and fifth innings, the Lady Cougars were held to just a single run again, but while Clinton woke back up on defense, they couldn’t get anything going on the opposite side. They connected slightly better here and there, occasionally putting runners on base, but most of them were pop flies that led to quick outs.

This repeated for the remaining two innings where Goldsboro got two more during the sixth and the last two in the seventh. The Lady Horses wouldn’t find the scoreboard again and therefore never cut into the deficit that had been built.

While they struggle to find success this season, a lot of Clinton’s problems stem from inexperience, something head coach Jason Pearson mentioned after the game as well.

“We played a good Goldsboro team tonight and we didn’t hit the ball as well as we needed to,” he said. “We’re hoping to turn it around tomorrow and play a better game,” Pearson said. “We’re a young team and we’ve only got two seniors so it’s good that we are playing a lot of good teams.

“So, again Goldsboro is a good softball team that helped make us better but we’ve got to hit the ball more if we’re going to outscore the other team,” he added.

With this loss the Lady Horses fall to 1-4 on the season. Their rematch with Goldsboro that was scheduled for Wednesday was postponed to Thursday, Apr. 15 due to weather. The Lady Dark Horses will now enjoy spring break before resuming play against Midway on Apr. 12 and 14.

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]