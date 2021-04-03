Dark Horses stomp James Kenan

Clinton quarterback Blake Smith lets loose a pass. Keasean Williams wins a jump ball for a Horses touchdown. Clinton quarterback Blake Smith scrambles to the outside avoiding pressure. Keasean Williams finds a running lane after a screen pass.

The stables were left wide open Thursday night at Clinton High as the Dark Horses ran wild against the visiting Tigers of James Kenan. It was a one sided conference football game that was dominated by the black and gold with the conclusion coming in dominating fashion, 49-6.

No answer was the theme for this outcome with the Tigers having absolutely no way of stopping the Horses in any aspect. Clinton basically did whatever they wanted to on offense, defense, and special teams and James Kenan never figured out how to slow any of it down. The Dark Horses rushing attack was lethal again, as it’s been all season. Defensively, minus one bad series that led to a touchdown in the third, they could do no wrong.

It was definitely one of the most complete games from start to finish that they’ve played all season, something Clinton head coach Cory Johnson thought as well.

“I thought we played hard and for the first time in the last few games we played two halves, so I thought we did a good job playing four quarters,” Johnson said. “I really and truthfully think that James Kenan played hard and they’re doing good things down their. Anytime you can play a team from Duplin county and get the “W” it’s a good deal.”

It was mostly good but they had a few mishaps on offense with fumbles that lead to turnovers. They had three fumbles throughout the course of the game, two were lost. One was the literal first play of the game after the kickoff that gave James Kenan the ball immediately. The other came during the early parts of the second quarter that halted a Horses scoring drive at the goal line.

In both instances the Tigers opted to go for it on fourth down and both times the defense denied them. All three fumbles happened in the first half, mistakes that weren’t repeated anymore after that.

Despite a couple of turnovers it did nothing to hinder the dominating success that was their performance.

Against Clinton’s offense the Tigers couldn’t contain the duo of Davion Smith and Keasean Williams. Their offense scored 36 of the 49 points in the first half and between those two they scored four touchdowns. Williams put them on the board scoring their first touchdown of the game and their only one through the air; doing it again after winning a jump ball on the goal line.

From then on, running paved the way and Smith was relentless against the Tigers defense. He’d score the next two touchdowns on a pair of long carries. Smith went for 20 on the first scoring carry near the end of the first quarter and the other a long 65-yard sprint untouched during the opening seconds of the second quarter, putting them ahead 20-0.

The Horses continued to pound away at the Tigers on the ground and reached another goal line situation shortly after Smith’s second score. Quarterback Blake Smith let his name be known, putting them on the board again on a quarterback-keeper with six and half remaining in the half. James Kenan’s defense gave Clinton the ball one last time with a minute left and the Horses capitalized on that opportunity.

This is when Williams landed his second touchdown of the game. With under a minute to play he’d catch a screen pass and get in behind his blockers. From there, he made a few guys miss and it was a 45-yard effort with his legs that put them up 36-0 before the break.

The game was decided by that point but James Kenan made some noise at the start of the second half. For whatever reason they’re opening drive was the best and only complete series of the night. They went the distance in about six or seven plays and marched down the field unstoppable. The drive lasted about four minutes and ended with a score on a quarterback keeper at the goal line.

That was their only show of life, however, as the defense never let them get that close or have a successful series again. The Clinton offense also quickly quelled any form of energy by scoring again on the next drive after only four plays. Being on the goal line after the first three plays, all runs, Payson King answered back with a quarterback keeper of his own, making the score 42-6

The game was settled by the defense on their next outing after King’s score. After King booted the Kickoff into the end zone for a touchback for the umpteenth time, James Kenan took over at their own 20-yard line again. It was a short-lived drive as their first play resulted in forced fumble recovered by the Dark Horses. Asa Evans snatched the ball away, giving the Clinton offense prime field position with four minutes left in the third.

With such promising real estate to work with, it wasn’t long before the Dark Horses were in the end zone again. A couple of plays later and a 15-yard carry from Elijah Kirby, they’d reach the mercy rule threshold. The clock went by swiftly after that with no excitement keeping the Clinton unbeaten streak alive with the win.

“I was proud of the kids effort tonight and proud of everybody really. It was just a tough team effort. Grady had an excellent game calling on offense and the kids executed and that’s all you can ask for,” Johnson concluded.

With this, the Dark Horses have yet to fall, going to 6-0 on the year. With little left to play in the regular season they’ll be in action next week against the winner of Friday night’s Midway/Wallace-Rose Hill game.

