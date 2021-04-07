Clinton soccer players recognized

Caleb Kennedy, Junior, Attacking/Defensive Mid Kristhian Cabezudo, Senior, Centerback Lyle Brewington, Senior, Defensive Midfield

Clinton High School men’s soccer head coach Brad Spell unveiled four of his players have earned the selection of All-Conference for the 2021 East Central Conference soccer season. They are Lyle Brewington, Kristhian Cabezudo, Ashton Apolinario, and Caleb Kennedy.

The Dark Horse’s finished the season at 8-3 overall, and 8-2 in conference play, which was good enough for a second place finish, and making the NCHSAA Soccer Playoffs for 15th consecutive season.

The team had a very interesting season with the varsity team being quarantined the final two weeks of the season and the JV players moving forward and winning the final 2 regular season games then playing First Flight in the first round of the State playoffs, which Clinton lost, 4-1.

Despite the hardships they faced, Spell remained upbeat on his teams achievements this season and wishes his senior players well in their future endeavors.

“Super proud of what we accomplished this year as a unit and really look forward to our future,” Spell commented. “It was extremely frustrating to not give our seniors a chance to finish the season the way they deserve but they were a true blessing to me and our program.”

“They continued to believe and I really felt we had a strong opportunity to move deep into the playoffs. I wish our seniors all the best in their next steps they encounter,” Spell concluded.

Clinton soccer has a quick turnaround, however, with the fall season just around the corner. Of the 22 rostered players, seven of them are seniors. It’s fair to say the Dark Horses have high expectations for their Fall 2021 season.

