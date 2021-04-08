Hobbton shuts out Lakewood

Josie Blackman gains control of a loose ball for the Wildcats. Lakewood’s Stephanie Lopez rears back to boot the ball.

It was a one-sided afternoon of women’s conference soccer at Lakewood on Monday between the Lady Leopards and visiting Hobbton. The Wildcats didn’t mess around in this matchup, keeping their undefeated streak alive in dominating fashion over their county rivals with a 6-0 win.

All that needs to be said is “outperformed” and that’s exactly what the Lady Wildcats did from the beginning to the end of this game. The Lady Leopards just couldn’t match the pace; while they played some decent defense in spurts, Lakewood just couldn’t keep it up. Before long one shot after another hit the back of the net.

By the end of the first period the game was already out of hand with the Wildcats netting four of their six goals. Lakewood also didn’t have an answer for Hobbton’s Nicole Hernandez, who put in three of those six. The Lady Leopards had practically no offense, either, and threatened once the entire game. Defensive clearing the ball from in front of the net was also a struggle.

Mireya Ramirez started things off for Hobbton with their first goal at 32:17 after she beat her defender and the keeper in the box. That 1-0 lead cruised for awhile before Hernandez struck for the first of her three. Much like Ramirez’s goal she beat her defender near the goal and punched in an easy shot past the keeper.

It was relatively quite after that moment until the last six minutes of the half when the Wildcats found two almost back-to-back goals.

With 5:28 left the duo of Ramirez and Hernandez would combine for the shot that put them ahead 3-0. Ramirez had the ball running up the left side when she’d place a beautiful ball in the perfect spot inside the box, right on the money to Hernandez who beat her defender again to chip in an easy shot.

Not even three minutes went by before Hobbton scored again.

This time it came off a blunder from Lakewood, who got the whistle blown against them inside the penalty area which prompted the PK. Makayla Esquivel took the shot and with a soft touch that kept the ball grounded it rolled right under the keepers arm for the goal.

With a 4-0 lead the game was out of reach and two more goals during the first half of the second period solidified any doubts. Mariana Sada landed the first one less than two minutes into the second. She was a ways out but no one was around her so she got off a free attempt, which sailed past the keeper and into the right corner. Then at 19:53, Hernandez got her last one compliments of Lakewood.

She was taking a routine corner kick when the ball sailed towards the net. The keeper jumped up to deflect it away but instead it bounced of her arm and right into the net for the final score.

While their win was dominating, Hobbton head coach Jonathan Jacobs was unsure how his team would perform coming in off a break.

“I knew with us getting out Thursday that we were going to start off slow because Spring break, in their minds, had already started,” Jacobs said. “Other than that I’m pleased with what we did coming back because we didn’t practice Friday because a bunch of people had prom and all that. So, I’m glad with what we were able to do having Friday and the weekend off.”

“We were able to use this game as practice because we have a game tomorrow and I also got some girls playtime today who haven’t played much this year,” Jacobs continued. “Now we’re ready for our battle against Rosewood because we tied them 1-1 the first time.”

A win here for Hobbton pushes them to now 3-0-1 with their Tuesday game against the Eagles slated on the road. As for the Leopards, it’s a road trip to North Duplin also on Tuesday were they hope to clench their first win.

