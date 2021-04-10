Midway splits with East Duplin

Miranda Holmes fires a strike toward home plate.

Perfect weather greeted fans Wednesday night when they showed up for some East Central 2A Conference action at Midway High School. Wednesday marked the second time this week that the Lady Raiders and East Duplin had met up on the softball field, as the Lady Panthers yanked victory right out of Midway’s hands on a late 3-run home run in the bottom of the sixth on Monday. There would be no East Duplin heroics this time around; though they tried, Midway captured the victory and split the series, winning 2-0.

Looking to complete the sweep with a jump in the first inning, East Duplin was swiftly denied that opportunity as they fell victim to a Lady Raiders three-up-three-down. The Lady Panthers lead-off batter hit a grounder back to pitcher Miranda Holmes, who struck out the ext two batters to shutdown the offense quickly.

East Duplin returned the favor in the bottom of the first inning, with exception of Rylie Williams reaching after the first basemen dropped the ball. With that, however, she was stranded and the score after one complete inning was 0-0.

The second inning transpired nearly identically, with each team stranding runners on base. For East Duplin, they had one hit that put a runner at first, but that was all the Lady Panthers could muster. Midway had assistance from another error and walk that put two runners aboard, but they couldn’t get a hit to generate a run and the inning ended with a strikeout to keep the game scoreless.

The Lady Raiders defense turned in another three-up-three-down in the top of the third and their offense was off to a promising start in the bottom before disaster struck. Jega Dapuyen lead off the batting and got aboard thanks to another East Duplin error. The next at-bat was intended to be a sacrifice bunt but the ball went straight up and was caught by the catcher. Dapuyen, meanwhile, was caught not tagging and the Lady Panthers turned two. Rylie Williams followed things up with a triple and was nearly scored on a hit by Chloe Baggett, but a close play at first was ruled in favor of East Duplin to end the third.

Clearly frustrated, Midway was able to cast aside the events of the third inning and kept up their defensive pressure. Despite one runner reaching second, the Lady Raiders turned away the threat to keep things scoreless in the bottom of the fourth.

That’s when magic began to happen for Midway.

They got the inning started with a pair of hits to get runners on first and second. Holmes stepped in and hit a ball the could have been ruled an in-field fly rule, but, that wasn’t called and the result was another double-play that left Holmes the only runner on first. Miranda Byrd, however, came in played the role of hero. She hit a shot into right field that yielded another error when the right fielder misplayed the ball and it rolled by her. The result was Holmes finishing her trip around the bases and scoring while Byrd took third. Then, Bella Bryant hit a shot into center that scored Byrd, putting the Lady Raiders ahead 2-0 headed to the fifth.

Defense continued to be Midway’s bread and butter as they continued to allow next to no base runners. One runner got aboard thanks to an error, but the Lady Raiders stiffened and contained the threat.

Outside of Baggett reaching second, Midway’s offense was also stymied in the bottom of the fifth and the Lady Raiders continued to lead 2-0.

The sixth inning passed by rather casually and uneventfully but things got interesting in the top of the sixth. For the first time all game, East Duplin had a runner reach third base on a 1-out hit out to right field. The very next batter, though, laid down an infield grounder that went to second baseman Laney Hughes, who gunned the runner down going home to keep the Lady Panthers scoreless and achieve their second out. The next batter reached on a bobbled-ball by Holmes, putting runners on first and second, but Holmes redeemed herself with a strikeout to end the game and secure a 2-0 victory.

With that, East Duplin was denied the sweep and instead now share first place in the East Central Conference with Midway.

“Sometimes it’s good to not be undefeated. It helps get the pressure off of you,” Midway head coach Susan Clark said of Monday’s loss.

“Tonight, we made the plays we needed to. We made a couple heads-up plays where we gambled and made some big outs and got the lead-runner where otherwise the easy play was at first and I think that changed the whole game,” she said.

Holmes finished the game with 13 strikeouts while Rylie Williams, Miranda Byrd, and Bella Bryant all had hits. Byrd and Bryant were also credited for one RBI a piece.

Midway has two teams left on their schedule in Clinton and Wallace-Rose Hill. East Duplin is still due to face Goldsboro and Spring Creek. Neither team can afford to slip up now headed down the final stretch of the season.

Midway will face off against Clinton on Monday.

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]