Hobbton rips North Duplin

Chase Bland heads for the end zone. Daniel Britt snags a Loden Bradshaw pass in the end zone for a touchdown. Nate McLamb heads for the end zone through a large defensive hole. Reuben Espino brings down a Rebels ball carrier.

The Hobbton Wildcats celebrated Senior Night on Thursday night before taking the field in their final home game of the 2021 Spring Football season. Gorgeous weather set the scene as the Wildcats welcomed in Carolina 1A Conference foe North Duplin to close things out. After the festivities, the two teams hit the field and duked it out, but it was the Wildcats that had everything bounce their way – literally. When all was said and done, it was Hobbton that came out on top, winning in impressive fashion, 53-12.

The Rebels won the opening coin toss and elected to receive the ball. After the kickoff, they opened their first drive of the game on their own 19-yard line.

That drive quickly went three and out and North Duplin lined up for a fourth down punt. The punt formation was quite odd and resulted in the Wildcats blocking the attempt and putting them in scoring position at the Rebels 25-yard line. Unfortunately for the home team, their scoring opportunity was abruptly shut down after a fumble. That happened at the 6-yard where the Rebels took over.

Their ensuing drive also ended quickly in a fumble that sent Hobbton’s offense right back out on the field near the 20.

A few plays later, the Wildcats cashed in on payday and drew first blood when Bobby Dial ran it in up the middle on a 4-yard score. The PAT attempt was good and with 6:09 left in the first quarter, Hobbton lead 7-0.

North Duplin continued to find disaster when they committed their third turnover in as many drives. They lost a game of hot potato on a bouncing kick that ricocheted off several players before Hobbton finally scooped it up. Back in action on offense, the Wildcats would “Dial” it up again, this time on a 6-yard up the middle for another touchdown. The PAT split the uprights and Hobbton took a 14-0 lead with 3:38 left in the quarter.

At the end of the first quarter, the Wildcats lead 14-0, facing their first punt of the game.

To kick off of the second quarter, the teams exchanged punts and the Wildcats were recipients of first and 10 at the 48-yard line. A few plays later, after having ran the ball and converted short passes, Loden Bradshaw aired it out down the left sideline and connected with Nate McLamb for a 35-yard touchdown pass. Another successful PAT split the uprights and with 7:59 left in the second quarter, Hobbton led 21-0.

Turnovers were the Achilles heel of the Rebels al of the first half. A blocked punt and three fumbles were proving disastrous. This continued to be the case on the Rebels next drive when they coughed a fumble that was recovered by Garrett Britt at midfield. A few plays later, Dial had his number called again when he scored his third touchdown off the game from 11 yards out. Another successful PAT was stuck through the uprights and the Wildcats led 28-0 with 5:48 left in the half.

Things went from bad to way, way worse for the Rebels over the last 5:48 of the half.

After another fruitless drive, North Duplin was forced to punt it away. With 2:48 left in the half, the Wildcats lined up on their own 46-yard line looking for one final score.

It actually turned in to three more scores.

Firstly, Hobbton found the endzone on a 9-yard touchdown pass from Bradshaw to McLamb with 35.8 seconds left in the half. The PAT was a worm-burner that never gained any altitude.

The ensuing kickoff was a wondrous sight to behold. Hobbton kicked the ball up the left side, which was a bouncer that flirted with the sideline. It never rolled out of bounds, however, and no Rebels player was nearby as they had settled on letting it roll out of bounds. Instead, Dillion Hall dove in and corralled the ball at the last inch and recovered the ball for Wildcats at the North Duplin 9-yard line.

One play later, it was another 9-yard touchdown pass from Bradshaw to McLamb, this time with 28.2 seconds left in the half. The PAT was another unsuccessful low line-drive and the score stood at 40-0.

But, Hobbton still wasn’t done.

Kickoffs and fumbles proved to be absolutely deadly for the Rebels as they mishandled and lost the ensuing kickoff, putting the Wildcats right back at the threshold of another score.

Sure enough, Hobbton drove the final nail into North Duplin’s coffin on a Bradshaw to Daniel Britt 35-yard touchdown pass. The PAT was no good again but the Wildcats had reached the mercy rule running clock at 46-0 at halftime.

With a running clock highlighting the second half, scoring was going to be minimal.

The Wildcats mustered their way to one final touchdown on the first series of the half, slowly working their way downfield. With 6:43 left, Britt ran in Hobbton’s final score of the season on a 2-yard run up the middle. The PAT sailed through, bringing the score to 53-0.

From there, the Rebels finally got onto the scoreboard a couple of times against the Wildcats’ reserves.

First was Eli Morrisey on a 48-yard run up the left side with 1:33 left in the third quarter and the other a Gage Outlaw 1-yard run with 2:37 left in the game.

From there, the clock ran out and hit all zeroes as the Wildcats celebrated Senior Night with an emphatic 53-12 victory.

“I’m super proud of the seniors,” commented Hobbton coach Joe Salas. “We had a great week of practice. Our theme was get to the coin toss. We forced a coin toss for third place and I’m super proud of them. They got better all year. They’re a great bunch of kids.”

With that, the curtain likely closes on Hobbton’s spring season. They finish the regular season at 1-5 overall and 2-3 in league play.

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]