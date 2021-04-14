Sampson teams qualify for playoffs

Their regular season finale win over North Duplin proved to be extremely crucial for Hobbton, who earned their way into the 1AA Playoffs set to begin this Friday. Awaiting the 2-5 Wildcats, who are the No. 6 seed, in the first round is the No. 3-seed East Carteret. The Mariners are 5-2 this season and finished in 3rd place in the Coastal 8 1A/2A Conference following losses to Southwest Onslow and Croatan. The winner of this game will advance to face the winner of No. 2 Louisburg and No. 7 Lakewood. Lakewood will also make an appearance in this Friday’s opening round of the 1AA NCHSAA Football Playoffs, hitting the road to the No. 2-seed Louisburg. The Leopards are 2-5 overall with wins over Hobbton and Union. The Warriors enter the playoffs as the No. 2 seed and are 4-2 overall. They finished in third place of the Northern Carolina 1A/2A Conference behind Roanoke Rapids and South Granville. The winner of this game will advance to take on the winner of No. 6 Hobbton and No. 3 East Carteret.

The Clinton Dark Horses finished the season undefeated at 7-0 overall and champions of the East Central Conference. The earned the No. 2 overall seed in the East and will host Eastern Randolph this Friday. The Wildcats finished 4-1 this season and were 2nd in the PAC-7 2A Conference behind undefeated Randleman. The winner of this game will advance to face the winner of No. 3 Northeastern and No. 6 Kinston.

