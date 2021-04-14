Midway softball, Clinton soccer earn blowout wins

Clinton’s Lilyana Wilson winds up to unleash a strike toward the plate. Midway’s Jega Depuyan makes contact with the ball during an at-bat on Monday. Midway’s Lainey Hughes slides into second base.

Midway and Clinton met up for the first time this season out on the softball and soccer fields on Monday and the results were a pair of blow-out wins. Over on the soccer field, Clinton completely dismantled Midway to the point that the match was called off at halftime with an 11-0 blowout. In softball, the Lady Raiders dealt the Lady Dark Horses a loss, also by mercy-rule, after hitting 10-0 in the sixth inning.

Softball

For Lady Raiders pitcher Miranda Holmes, she turned in a perfect game on Monday evening, giving up no hits, no walks, no runs, and recording 13 strikeouts. Their defense has been a strong suit for Midway this season and it continues to get the job done as the season transitions to its latter stages.

Offensively, the Lady Raiders struggled a tad, gradually building up to their 10-0 victory rather than quickly jumping out all at once, something that Lady Raiders head coach Susan Clark has commented on this season.

Midway went up 1-0 in the first inning on a run scored by Sydney Williams. Williams drew a 1-out walk, setting up her sister Rylie with the next at-bat. With Rylie at bat, Sydney stole second, then third. The throw-out attempt to third base got by third basemen Halin Pearson and the ball rolled into the outfield. This allowed Williams to score, putting the Lady Raiders up 1-0 before the next two batters were retired.

In the bottom of the second inning, Midway pushed their margin to 2-0 on a run scored by Lainey Hughes. Hughes hit a big shot into right-centerfield that went for two and was scored by Kelcey Harris on the next at-bat. Harris hit a blooper down the first baseline that was fielded by Clinton’s Hannah Locklear. Locklear corralled the ball and made the tag, but the ball fell from her glove and Harris was safe at first. In the fray, Hughes came home for the score. All three of the next Midway batters were retired and the score stayed parked at 2-0.

Neither team achieved any success in the third inning and the game got all the way to the bottom of the fourth before the Lady Raiders piled on more runs.

Hughes led the inning off with a single and was followed by Harris with a double. Then Holmes got herself into the stat sheet with a single up the middle to score Hughes and Harris to make it 4-0. Following a sacrifice bunt by Miranda Byrd and an error that allowed Bella Bryant to get safely aboard, Holmes took home plate to make it 5-0. The scoring stalled there, however, and the game pushed on into the fifth inning.

There, the Lady Raiders were on the brink of wrapping the game up when they tallied a few more runs and left two in scoring position. Chloe Baggett started things off with a single, followed by Hughes and Harris getting a couple of more hits to score Baggett and make it 6-0. Holmes hit another shot into left field, which yielded another pair of runs after Hughes and Harris scored on the hit to make it 8-0. Byrd then got aboard by way of an error and stole second, putting the winning runs at second and third. Unfortunately for Midway, though, the next three batters went down in order and the lead paused at 8-0.

The Lady Raiders finally picked up the last two runs of the game off runs by Rylie Williams and Baggett, reaching the 10-0 mercy-rule threshold.

Leading hitters for Midway was Hughes with three hits and an RBI and Baggett with three hits. Holmes had two hits that tallied four RBIs and Harris had two hits for two RBIs. Jega Dapuyen and Rylie Williams had one hit apiece.

With the win, Midway is now 8-1 overall and in East Central Conference play. Clinton is now 1-5 overall and in league play.

The two teams are slated to be back in action today, meeting up at Clinton High School.

Soccer

Over on the soccer field, it’s safe to say that the contest was extremely lopsided to say the least. The Lady Dark Horses completely dismantled the Lady Raiders, winning 11-0 after just one half of play.

Bailey Spell led the charge for Clinton, securing three goals and two assists. Evyn Johnson, Ally Sutter, and Kenzy Yang each had two goals apiece with Sutter also tallying an assist and Tyshawna Green had one goal and two assists and AP Sinclair had one goal and three assists.

With the win, Clinton is now 5-0 overall and in ECC play while Midway falls to 0-6 in both categories. The two teams will face off once more this afternoon at Clinton.

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]