North Duplin surges past Union

Hailey King steps in the batter’s box to take her turn at-bat.

Union’s softball team had a tough outing Thursday afternoon against the visiting North Duplin Rebels. The Spartans did some good things throughout the game but they were outmatched and were eventually overwhelmed, the final 13-1.

It was a game with a running score that slowly crept higher and higher until it was far out of reach for the Spartans to make a comeback. Defensively they held the Rebels slightly in check and never had an inning that stacked run after run. Unfortunately, they did score two to three times in every inning which is how the score got so high.

Offensively they actually hit the ball rather well considering the level of heat they faced from the Rebels pitcher. Even though they put the ball in play a few times or got runners on they never completed a series at bat before changing sides.

They did have one run scored that came from freshman Chole Smith during the bottom of the forth. She hit a grounder to first base and thanks to pair off errant throws that followed, she was able to ride those mistakes all the way to home.

They also fielded a different starting pitcher in Madison Brown who hadn’t been the opener all season. She pitched pretty well and it was hard to tell it was her first time starting considering how smoothly she made it through four innings. They changed pitchers in the fifth and sent in the freshman Hailey King.

King smoked batters from the get go and provided a boost for her team but it came a little to late since they were already down big 13-1. She quickly put three batters down and gave the Spartans their final chance to turn the game around. It was a quick three up and three down and the match was called early by mercy rule.

“The score doesn’t reflect it but I think our team really pulled together. We had a pitcher who had not started the game all season and she went deep, four innings for us. Then our freshman came in and gave us a little juice at the end,” Union head coach Blake Travers said. “

“I also like how some of our end of the bench girls got an opportunity. We put the ball in play and we saw a really encouraging sign from all the progress they’ve made all season making us really excited about next week,” Travers continued.”

“We’ve got two county rivals next week in Lakewood and Hobbton. “Lakewood is on Tuesday for senior night and Hobbton’s who we got our first W of the season against. If we can go 2-0 I really like the momentum we can bring next year,” he concluded.”

The loss here does push their losing streak up one to five, unfortunately, brining them to 1-8 on season. They’ll have a key chance to turn that around in their Tuesday game when they play host to the Wildcats.

