Hobbton suffers first loss

Makayla Esquivel takes control of the ball. David Johnson | Sampson Independent

The Hobbton soccer team fell to Neuse Charter Wednesday afternoon by a score of 6-2, marking the Lady Wildcats’ first loss of the season.

“I thought we never got going,” commented Hobbton coach Jonathan Jacobs. “We didn’t play good. That happens and hopefully the girls learn from this. If you don’t show up you could lose. Neuse played really good and it caused us problems. Sometimes it’s good to get a wake up call.”

The loss results in a season split with the Lady Cougars, who were beat by the Wildcats 3-2 earlier this season.

The Lady Wildcats traveled to Princeton on Thursday afternoon for another conference game, and drew 3-3. The Wildcats are now 5-1-2.

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]