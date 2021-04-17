Clinton, Midway split again

Ta’Shawnna Green sprints upfield, carrying the ball with her. Michael Hardison | Sampson Independent Destiny Pena rears back to send the ball upfield to her fellow Raiders. Michael Hardison | Sampson Independent Marley Blue (14) steps back to defend Kerrigan Brown (15), who heads for the loose ball. Michael Hardison | Sampson Independent

The Lady Horses went right to work against the visiting Midway Raiders in an East Central Conference soccer match up this past Wednesday. Just like on Monday at Midway, this was an all Clinton show which cut the game short after they hit the mercy threshold at 9-0.

It was a first half scorcher from the Lady Dark Horses that settled the game with them landing seven of their nine goals throughout the first 40 minutes. They could do no wrong once they got rolling and were getting what they wanted practically at will. Ball movement played a huge roll, which had Midway shuffling around in front of their own goal and consistently struggling to clear the ball. When a good touch came in around the Midway net, Clinton stuck it in.

The fact they netted those seven goals was pretty unexpected considering how slowly they started the game. They only locked in two goals through the first 20 minutes of action. The first was from Ava Williford, one of her three, and Bailey Spell chipped in the second; both came off assists compliments of AP Sinclair.

The game paused shortly at 20:00 for a mask break. Once it resumed, Clinton caught fire going for five more unanswered goals across eight minutes.

It took 3:43 after play picked back up and the Horses were on the board again. Williford got her second on the score, chipping in an easy shot from the right side after blowing past her defender. Sinclair set it up giving her a third straight assist. She was also apart of Clinton’s fourth goal as well but she’d be put one it instead of assisting.

Taking less than three minutes, Sinclair was sent a beauty from Ta’shawnna Green who placed a clean ball in the box. All Sinclair had to do was control it, which she did, and put it through to put Clinton ahead 4-0. Another two minutes went by and before long the Lady Horses scored again.

Olivia Gillespie was the scorer of number five and what a goal it was. After more of their solid ball movement, she’d have possession at the edge of the box. With no one contesting her, Gillespie got a free shot off, which had just enough height to sail over the goalkeeper and into the net.

Like clockwork at this point, another two minutes went by and Clinton had found the back of the net again. Another beautiful pass setup the shot and it came off of a corner kick. Williford was the one that sent it in and when it reached the crowd of players, Sinclair was there to clean it up with a header.

The final shot of the half came less than a minute later. Green was moving towards the goal after beating her man but collided with goalie before she got a good shot off. Daniella Santos was there for the follow up attempt after the collision but the Lady Raiders made the play and blocked it. Williford, though, located the loose ball after the deflection and with no one protecting the net she landed her third goal of the half.

With the clock reading 31:03 the Horses now had a huge 7-0 lead that Midway couldn’t overcome.

The Lady Raiders defended well for a good portion of the second period but Sophia Jackson made sure that Clinton closed the game out. She’d score the final two goals and give her team the mercy win, 9-0. The first came at 48:47, from the left side, inside the box after she received the assist from Zoey Brewer.

Then at 67:22, Jackson hit an amazing shot near the left corner. She barely squeezed it in from that angle as it hit the top crossbar. It hit the underside, bounced off, and went right past the goalie and across the line for the score concluding the game.

“We started off slow but after the mask break we started figuring it out. We got some good touches in, some good goals and had some good ball movement,” Clinton coach Adam Smith said. “It was good to get everybody in and everyone got a great amount of playing time.”

“We play Goldsboro tomorrow. They’re undefeated and we’re undefeated so we want to continue to play well. It’s been a difficult season, or rather a different season, but I think our girls have adapted to it and we’re ready to see where it takes us,” Smith concluded.

With the win the Dark Horses stay undefeated and move to 6-0. They were on the road for their big-time matchup against the Lady Cougars on Thursday.

As for Midway, their season struggles continue as they remain winless. They face the Bulldogs of Wallace-Rose Hill at home Monday where they’ll look to land their first win.

Softball

The Lady Horses and the Lady Raiders also faced off in conference softball on the same day and the result was another mercy rule victory. This time it’d be Midway that served up the heat as they dominated the home team, 17-3. It was a close 1-0 contest going into the second inning but after that it was all one-sided. By the end of the top of the third inning, Midway had extended their lead to 15-0.

The win here pushes the Lady Raiders win streak to three as they climb to 9-1 on the season. They’ll also have a date with Wallace at home on Monday. This loss for the Horses pushes their losing streak to six with them falling to 1-6. They’ll share the road with the soccer team on Thursday when they head to face Goldsboro.

