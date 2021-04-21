Holmes tallies 19 Ks to lead Midway

Midway’s pitcher Miranda Holmes takes her first step before a pitch. Sydney Williams with takes a cut at the plate.

It was a double-dose for the Raiders on Monday in both conference softball and soccer at home, where they claimed shutout wins. Taking on the Bulldogs of Wallace, softball cruised to a 8-0 win behind Miranda Holmes’ standout pitching performance, while soccer held on to claim its first victory, 1-0.

Softball

From the get-go Midway had Wallace outmatched specially on offense where they managed to score runs in every inning expect for the third and seventh. Once they got ahead their lead was never threatened and the Bulldogs had no answers to slow them down. Scoring wasn’t the only place were the Raiders out shined the competition, their defense was solid to.

The most dominating part of their defensive effort was their pitching and Holmes toasted one batter after another for the Raiders. By the end of the game, she had 19 strikeouts and off that performance their lead steadily grew, leaving little room for the opposition to do anything.

Despite what seems like an easy one-sided win Midway head coach Susan Clark pointed out that her team still has holes and can improve, especially at bat.

“We’ve just got to get our bats to going. Miranda does a super job in the circle and anytime you can have 19 Ks is something. Not saying that our defense isn’t good they just don’t get a lot of opportunities to work,” Clark said. “Again though we have got to get better at the plate.”

“We’ve got to put balls into play, solid hard ground balls and that’s our only weakness right now. We’re still working and those hits are going to come, they’re strong offensively they just can’t get it going yet,” Clark added. “A lot of it comes from them being anxious but we’ll get it. We scratch and make it happen but it’s only a matter of time before we start unleashing on those hits.”

“We’ve got one more game left in the season so I guess we’re saving it all for that one I don’t know,” Clark concluded jokingly.

As for the innings scored the Raiders had two in first, one in the second, three in the forth and then one each in the fifth and sixth. Jega Dapuyen was their hot batter with a perfect 1.000 night with three hits along with her three runs. Chloe Baggett was also solid, batting .500 with a hit and three RBI.

The win pushed the win streak to four straight heading into the final game of the season on Wednesday, when they travel to face off in a rematch with the Bulldogs.

Soccer gets first win

Over on the pitch, the Lady Raiders were able to survive after taking an early lead, notching the first win of the season.

Their defense is what landed them the win as they were able to fend off Wallace for the remainder of the game after taking the 1-0 lead in the first half. Not only were they able to hold the small lead, they hardly let the Bulldogs get anywhere near their own net. They were really impregnable in the second half allowing no more than two shots on goal the entire period.

Offensively they didn’t play bad and got the ball around the goal numerous time throughout but they had one huge problem. They couldn’t finish a play and put the ball into the back of the net again. Rather it was plain missing, dribbling to much leading to a clear out or the Wallace goalie making the best saves all year; whatever the situation they never hit the net again. A couple of those chances they were standing right in front of the net with multiple players in the box but they’d be denied each time.

Those chances were allotted to them by some really strong ball movement some of the best they’ve had all season, it being their other key to victory besides defense.

“We played very well and our passes were good as far as connecting them. We’ve just to work on somethings when it comes to crashing the goal,” Raider head coach Anna Naylor said. “Overall though I’m very proud of them, this is their first win and they deserve this.”

Sophomore Kerrigan Brown scored the goal for the Raiders that eventually sealed the game.

With the first win finally secured, the softball team looks to extend the winning on Wednesday when traveling for their own rematch against Wallace.