Lady Horses survive Hobbton

Clinton’s Carrie Jordan tries to bunt her way aboard during the fourth inning. Mike Carter|For the Independent A Hobbton batter awaits the pitch. Courtesy photo

Coming off a string of losses, the Lady Dark Horses of Clinton and Wildcats of Hobbton sorely needed to find a way to win. Having to survive a Hobbton two-out rally in the top of the seventh inning, Clinton got back in the win column for the first time since the season opener, leaving the Wildcats winless.

As the visitors, the Lady Wildcats got the first chance to put the ball into play, on a bright and breezy Monday evening. Hobbton started off well.

On the first at-bat of the tilt, Anna Carter Meyer sent a pitch to right field to get a runner aboard. Meyer was not left stranded and made it back to home courtesy of an RBI from MaKenzie Maynor. Hobbton would have to settle for just one run, however, as a groundout ended the top half of the first.

Clinton matched the Wildcats one run to tie it up at 1-1, which concluded the first frame.

Into the second, Hobbton continued the trend of plating a single run when Kayde Martin made it across the diamond off an RBI double from Dawson Corbett. Two strikeouts ended the scoring opportunity but the Lady Wildcats had retaken a 2-1 advantage.

That slim lead would not last much longer.

Clinton High sophomore, Hanna Locklear, started the bottom of the second off with a base hit to right field. She’d moved over to second with Zoie Avery’s single and came home on another base hit from Carrie Jordan, tying the game at 2-2.

Three hits in a row, the bats had come alive for the Lady Dark Horses and they were not finished either. Avery Evans stepped into the batter’s box and on a 2-0 count sent a pitch to left field that brought Zoie Avery and Jordan home and sent Avery to third for a triple. Clinton was now ahead 4-2 and tacked on another run before Hobbton got out of the inning.

For the next three innings, the bats quieted down for both squads after the run heavy second.

With the score still 5-2, the bottom of the sixth started much like the second inning, with Locklear opening with a base hit. Playing small ball, she got to second off a bunt from Laci Lucas and was brought home from a Kerry Jordan RBI.

The Lady Horses were ahead 7-2 going into the seventh where they needed just three more outs to end the game.

Getting that third out to put a bow on the game proved to be quite the task for Clinton. Two swinging Ks by Hobbton gave the Lady Wildcats little room for error to try and get back in the ballgame.

Hobbton’s Meyer got the attempted seventh inning rally going with a two-out single that turned into two bases because of an error. Rylan Carter brought Meyer home with another two out base hit and she’d get back to home herself with the third two out base hit of the inning. That’d do it for the Hobbton threat as a strikeout brought the game to a close for a 7-4 Clinton victory.

Lily Wilson pitched a complete game for the Lady Horses and received the win.

Clinton improved to 2-7 with the win, snapping a string of seven losses. Hobbton is still searching for their first win of the season at 0-7.

The Lady Horses will face another inter-county opponent in their next tilt on Thursday when they go to Roseboro to face Lakewood. The Lady Leopards are 1-8 so it will surely be a hard fought game between two teams hungry for wins. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.