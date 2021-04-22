Clinton atop East Central

The Clinton High School girls soccer team dropped its first game of the season, losing 2-0 to D.H. Conley on Monday. It was a lone blemish in what has been an otherwise dominant season for the Lady Dark Horses, who were slated for tilts Thursday at Wallace-Rose Hill and Friday against Goldsboro at home. Going into the Thursday matchup, the team’s record was 7-1 on the season, as the Lady Dark Horses were still unbeaten in East Central 2A conference play. Through eight games, the Clinton squad had outscored its opponents a whopping 54-4.