East Central names All-Conference

Clinton’s Davion “Boogie” Smith fends off a defender with a stiff arm. Clinton’s Spencer Westerbeek drops Midway’s Lane Baggett earlier in the season. Midway’s Wyatt Holland stands in the pocket, looking for an open defender along the right side. Johnson Midway’s Lane Baggett hauls in pass for a touchdown at Wallace-Rose Hill this past season.

The East Central Conference recently released its All-Conference recipients and, with Clinton and Midway each having successful seasons, it comes as no surprise that players from both school secured top honors.

Midway quarterback Wyatt Holland was named Offensive Player of the Year. In seven games, Holland completed 121-of-183, falling just short of 2,000 yards with 1,977. He threw for 22 touchdowns and just two interceptions.

Defensive Player of the Year honors went to Clinton’s Spencer Westerbeek. The senior linebacker plagued the offenses of opposing teams all season long and frequently heard his name called throughout the season.

Completing the list of top honors is Clinton head coach Cory Johnson, who was named Coach of the Year. Johnson led the Dark Horses to a 7-1 season and a three-peat of the East Central Conference Championship. Throughout three seasons at the helm of the Clinton football program, Johnson has guided the Dark Horses to a 27-6 record, including an appearance in the 2019 NCHSAA 2A East Regional Final.

Clinton went on to receive six other All-Conference honors. They were: Blake Smith, Davion Smith, Keasean Williams, Jonathan Blackmon, Oscar Bennett and Theodore Bennett.

Midway had four other recipients, including Tyler Godwin, Jordan Strickland, Lane Baggett and Thornton Baggett.

