Lady Horses earn shutout wins

Dark Horse senior Olivia Gillespie (4) eludes a Goldsboro defender as she works the ball up the sideline. Clinton’s Ta’shawnna Green (19) hits the brakes to clear a Cougar defender during second half action on Friday night. Clinton’s Sophia Jackson (7) operates deep in Cougar territory late in the match.

The Lady Horses broke through a tough Goldsboro defense, this past Friday, in route to its second soccer conference win of the season over the Lady Cougars. While Goldsboro’s defense was stout, it wasn’t enough to keep Clinton from defending their own turf, with the home teaming winning by the final score of 4-0.

Finding the cracks in Goldsboro’s defense and breaking through was the main key to solving the formula of how to win this match up again. As Clinton coach Adam Smith said, “They’re very organized in the back and they made it hard for us to find the pockets.” The answer that finally solved the Lady Horses problem and opening up the game was swinging the ball and getting their wings involved on the outside.

With touches coming in a step quicker, things started leading to more one-on-one situations for the Horses wings. That messed with the Lady Cougars shape enough to give Clinton the chances they were looking for. It was a slow progression, but the Lady Dark Horses had it processed by the end of the first period.

“We worked on swinging the ball faster, trying to get our wingers in giving us the opportunities on the outside. We did that a few times, got some good looks and we got some goals,” Smith said. “Once we we’re able to swing out wide and stretch their defense wide we started opening up the center of the field. When things began opening up, more so around the 18, and it allowed or midfielders to take some shots.”

The ball movement definitely gave Clinton the opportunities they were looking for, which lead to three of their four goals by halftime.

The freshman Ava Williford started off the scoring spurt for Clinton with the first goal of the game. The shot landed after a corner, which Williford came up with, and lead to an on-goal shot that was good putting them up 1-0. While the Lady Dark Horses continued to chip away at the Goldsboro defense, goal number two went in compliments of Bailey Spell who found AP Sinclair for the shot.

Sinclair was in on their third goal of the half as well but this time she did the assisting instead. After getting the ball to Sophia Jackson, she tapped in an easy goal to push their lead to a commanding 3-0.

From there, the Lady Horses were on cruise control and kept the rest of the game at their pace. It remained scoreless until the tail end when they were able to connect once more to close the afternoon. Caroline Holland set up the score with the assist to Kenzy Yang. She hit Yang on a good turn which led to a quick and easy shot to give them the 4-0 finale.

“I thought we started well. It was slow and we had to build up but we were able to connect some passes and get some goals,” Smith said. “We we able to get some more girls in which is always great, it’s just slow and steady cause we’re still learning. A lot of people don’t realize that we’re still a young team but we are slowly getting it together and working as a unit.”

“We have to keep getting better and moving forward because playoffs are right around the corner. Senior night is next week and we want to honor them by playing well and giving them a successful playoff push,” Smith added.

“Overall I thought we played well, we made our touches, had a lot of ball movement and in the lanes. Hopefully we can take another step forward and take our level even higher,” he remarked.

Another win here keeps the Horses a perfect 9-0 in the conference as the season draws nearer to the end. With only three games left, they were back on the field on Monday against James Kenan.

Three goals from Bailey Spell, two goals apiece from Ally Sutter and Sophia Jackson, and a goal each from Evyn Johnson and Tyshawna Green lifted the Lady Dark Horses to a 9-0 victory. Monday’s win put Clinton at 10-0 in East Central Conference play and 10-1 overall. Clinton has outscored their opponents by a whopping 76-4 margin.

A trip to James Kenan on Tuesday and a home game against East Duplin on Wednesday will conclude the regular season for the Lady Dark Horses.

