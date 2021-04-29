Raiders take season opener

Nate Smith makes contact with a pitch during Tuesday’s game against South Johnston. Sawyer Sutton unleashes a pitch during Tuesday’s season opener against South Johnston.

The Midway Raiders kicked off their 2021 baseball season on Tuesday, getting things started with a non-conference matchup on their home field against South Johnston. After shaking off some rust, the Raiders surged ahead from an early-game deficit and ran out to grab victory, 12-6.

Out of the gate, the action that transpired was a glorified version of cat-and-mouse. The Trojans struck first, capitalizing on some Midway miscues that helped plate two runs for South Johnston. This 2-0 lead was short-lived, however, as the Raiders came galloping right back.

Jonathan Cooper got things started for Midway after he reached base thanks to errant throw at first, which put him aboard at second base. Two batters later, Caden Wilson hit a double to center field that scored Cooper. In the fray, the field umpire ruled that Wilson was interfered with during his turn toward third and as a reward, he was awarded third base with one out. The next at-bat, Wilson was scored to tie the game up at 2-2 after a sacrifice fly ball to right field by Nate Smith.

In the top of the second, South regained the lead after picking up two more runs, continuing this 2-score trend to go back ahead 4-2.

However, that was about it for the Trojans as Midway’s defense battened down the latches and their offense took over.

Colin Avery drew a walk to get the Raiders started in the bottom of the second, followed by a sing to left field from Cooper to put two on with one out. Sawer Sutton was Midway’s next batter and he hit into a fielders choice, who made the play at first, giving the Raiders runners on second and third with two outs. Again, it was Wilson and Smith that combined for a pair of RBI hits – Wilson scoring Cooper and Sutton on a single and Smith scoring Wilson also on single. These three runs put Midway ahead at 5-4; a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.

Instead, the Raiders defense held the Trojans scoreless in the third with a quick three-up-three-down to put their offense right back up to bat.

It was there, in the bottom of the third, that Midway dealt their biggest blow. Hunter Gainey got things started with a 2-out walk and was followed by Avery, who also drew a walk. Both runners advanced after an errant pitch and another one scored Gainey. Then, a dropped strike three to Cooper resulted in another errant throw at first that allowed Avery to score and Cooper to go all the way over to third. Sutton then hit a single and scored Cooper to make the score 8-4.

Another fruitless inning was the result of South’s at-bat in the top of the fourth, which gave the bats back to the Raiders, who piled on more runs.

Wilson drew a walk to kick the inning off and was scored on the next Smith at-bat, who drove a triple over the center fielder’s head. With Casey Culbreth at bat, a wild pitch provided the opportunity for Smith to score, pushing the Midway lead to 10-4.

Both teams went scoreless in the fifth inning but went on to each earn two more in the sixth to reach the final score of 12-6.

Leading the charge for Midway was Smith who had three hits, four RBIs, and two runs scored. Wilson had two hits, three RBIs, and four runs scored and Culbreth and Sutton each had one hit and one RBI.

Sutton and Wiggins were the winning pitchers for Midway, with Sutton facing 16 batters and earning seven strikeouts against three hits, one walk, and one hit batter. Wiggins faced 18 batters and earned five strikeouts against three hits and two hit batters.

“I do think we were a little nervous but they got it over it,” said Midway head coach Justin Carroll. “I usually ask them every day to play as hard as they can and I think tonight they played as hard as they could.”

Midway is now 1-0 on the season and will be right back at home on Friday against Eastern Wayne.

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]