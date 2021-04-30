Hobbton Middle shuts out Union

The Hobbton Middle School Wildcats hosted Union Middle in soccer action on Tuesday, putting together an impressive showing in their season opener and coming away with a 9-0 win.

Hobbton got two goals apiece from Jasmine Solar and Jullie Herrera, and one goal each from Denisse Jorge-Garcia, McKayla Harris, Andrea Sada, Cristal Dolores and Jenna Bridges. Alondra Villagran and Harris also combined for the shutout as goal keepers for the Lady Wildcats.

“We have a really young team that is 13 members strong. I liked what I saw out there, but we do have things to work on tomorrow,” said Hobbton head coach Damon Burnett. “Union has a balanced squad and is well coached. We were lucky to jump out early and put up some early goals.”

Now 1-0 on the season, Hobbton was set to travel to Midway on Thursday to take on the Lady Raiders.

Story contributed by Hobbton Middle School soccer coach Damon Burnett. Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]