Hobbton ekes past Rosewood

Nate McLamb gets upended on a defensive play at second base. Walker Thornton, who scored two runs, makes it safely to second base on a steal.

In the opening game of the 2021 baseball season, the Hobbton Wildcats picked up a thrilling 3-2 game against a very talented and experienced Rosewood team. The game was won on a walk-off single by Bennett Darden in the bottom of the seventh.

Hobbton jumped out to a 2-0 lead after earning runs in the first and second innings.

The Eagles managed to get on the scoreboard in the third and the game stayed at 2-1 until Rosewood managed to tie the game in the top of the seventh.

Then, in the bottom of the seventh, Walker Thornton scored the game winning run on Darden’s single, sending the game to the final score of 3-2.

Richard Warren was on the mound for the Wildcats and had 13 K’s, and a gave five hits, allowing one earned run.

Connor Grimes, Nate McLamb, and Bennett Darden had RBI’s’ while Dillion Hall had one run and Thornton had two runs.

“This was a great way to open the season” commented Hobbton coach Jason Fussell. “We were facing a very seasoned Rosewood team. Experience wise, we have a very young team that displayed a lot of mental toughness, especially late in the game. Richard did a great job on the mound and Ben Langston was very solid behind the plate. It was great to watch our players confidence grow as the game went on.”

With the win, Hobbton is now 1-0 overall and in Carolina 1A Conference play. They were right back on the field on Wednesday, traveling to take on Lakewood.

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]