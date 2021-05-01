Wildcats slash Leopards in shutout

Trent Tanner snags a low throw as Daniel Britt slides in at third base. Daniel Britt rears back to let one of many pitches for the Wildcats fly. Trey White lets a pitch loose on one of his outings at the mound.

The Lakewood Leopards had a tough time containing Hobbton at home on Wednesday in their season opener. A first inning lead for the Wildcats steadily grew larger throughout the game and Lakewood could never stop it, the final 8-0.

The inability to generate any offense was the biggest factor that hindered the Leopards from ever coming back once they trailed. Hobbton jumped out on them early, building a 3-0 lead, which was pushed to 5-0 by the end of the second. After that, Lakewood’s defense woke up and killed all their oppositions offense.

With how the Leopards defense bounced back it wasn’t until the sixth before they allowed another run. Unfortunately, during that long stretch of solid defense, Lakewood couldn’t get their bats rolling in the slightest. A lot of that had to do with Hobbton’s pitcher, Daniel Britt, who struck out one batter after another the entire game.

Lakewood head coach Barret Sloan shared similar thoughts on their struggles to make contact during the postgame.

“We’ve just got to hit the ball, we had too many guys standing there looking at pitches. The Britt kid did an excellent job and got into a rhythm. We’ve got to do a better job taking him out of it and putting runners on. That way we can do what we need to do so we can succeed and looking at the baseball is not the way to do that” Sloan said.

He also touched on playing off their defense and his pitchers, Trey White, performance.

“We’ve got to make plays behind our defense. I thought Trey White didn’t pitch a bad game, we’ve just got to make some plays behind him and that’s just how it is,” Sloan added.

The Leopards definitely missed a few plays on defense and the major of it came off not cleanly securing the ball. On more than one occasion, they were in the ideal situation to make an easy play but then made silly blunders. Either they dropped the ball, loss track of it or made throws off the mark or late. These things compounded on each other and added up leading to runners getting aboard or straight up scoring runs.

Despite that they managed to cool down Hobbton’s early offensive spurt until the tale end. Their last three didn’t come until the final two innings, one in the sixth and two in the seventh.

The first came like some of their other runs scored which was after an errant throw from Lakewood. A seventh inning pop fly to right field from by Dillion Hall led to an RBI followed by another errant throw giving them the 8-0 lead and it soon became the final score.

After claiming the win, Wildcats head coach Jason Fussell kept his comments short, noting that his team can still get better.

“We started off the game hot hitting but we’ve got to adjust. We know what we’re capable of but we’ve just got to adjust better at the plate,” Fussell said. “Good outing by Daniel Britt, defense played well behind him and we’re looking forward to next week.”

The victory here now makes the Wildcats 2-0 on the season, their game next week will be home where they’ll be pitted against Princeton. As for the Leopards, they’ll have the chance to bounce back from the opening loss immediately with another home game Thursday against North Duplin.

