Midway claims ECC title

Midway’s Jackson Lee, East Central 2A Golf All-Conference Midway’s Logan Atkins, East Central 2A Golf All-Conference and Player of the Year Midway’s Glenn Patrick, East Central 2A Golf Coach of the Year The 2021 Clinton Dark Horses. Pictured, from left, are: Joshua Lamb, Tyler Reeves, Andrew Byrd, Brock Sumner, Trent Sumner, Diego Fleury Mendible, and coach Eddie Gray. The 2021 Midway Raiders. Pictured, from left, are: Coach Donnie Moore Logan Atkins, John Michael Best, Seth Hall, Caden Hodges, Jackson Lee, Kaison Marley, Ashton Sasser, and Coach Glenn Patrick.

Midway and Clinton wrapped up East Central 2A Conference golf action on Thursday afternoon at Coharie Country Club in Clinton. Following the conclusion of the match, the conference also announced All-Conference Awards as well as Regional qualifiers on Monday.

Midway remained undefeated on the season on Thursday, securing victory in the match with a score of 332.

Logan Atkins was the medalist for the day, shooting 75, followed by Caden Hodges with an 80, Jackson Lee with 88, John Michael Best 89, and Kaison Marley 97.

For Clinton, Trent Sumner and Tyler Reeves each shot 94, Andrew Byrd had 96, Brock Sumner 106, and Diego Fleury shot 109.

After the match, Midway head coach Glenn Patrick acknowledged that this was not his Raider golf squad’s best performance this season.

“We didn’t play our best…didn’t play our best at all,” he stated. “We’ve got to get back to work.”

In his postgame huddle with his team, Patrick told his players to put this match behind them, reminding them that they still accomplished their goal of the winning Conference Championship and wants his golfers to now focus on Monday’s East Regional.

“We’re going to go up there Sunday and have a practice round. Check the course out. We’ve got a chance to win the Regional but it’s going to take a total team effort. Everyone’s going to have to give it their best.”

This year, due to COVID restrictions, the NCHSAA only allowed one team berth into the regional rounds and up to four individual berths. With the Conference Championship under their belts, the Raiders as a team qualified for Monday’s Regionals. Meanwhile, Clinton had two golfers to earn All-Conference honors and qualify as individuals for Monday’s match. They were Trent Sumner and Joshua Lamb.

“We had two more guys, Tyler Reeves and Andrew Byrd, who were really close to qualifying, they missed it by just a few strokes,” commented Clinton head coach Eddie Gray. “ I think us not having a season last year kind of messed with us a little bit. We struggled at first but this was some of these guys’ first time playing organized high school golf and I thought they did well. These kids were averaging around 87 that have never done this before and it’s a different world when you get out here and start doing that. It’s a mental thing for us but we’re going to work on learning how to handle situations.”

Clinton has just one senior among their line up and will look to raise the bar next season with experience returning.

Turning focus back to Midway, the Raiders had three players to earn All-Conference, as well as Player of the Year and Coach of the Year. POY went to Logan Atkins and COY went to head coach Glenn Patrick. Caden Hodges and Jackson Lee also earned All-Conference honors.

Continuing with his comments, Patrick continued to emphasize the importance of Monday’s match, which will be played at Wedgewood Public Golf Course in Wilson.

“We’ve been there before, we’ve got a very good team, but we’re going to have to give it our best. COVID restrictions have cut everything back to just a 1-day tournament so we’ve got to play well this one day,” Patrick said.

“You’ve got to play good in the Regionals to make it to the State. I’ve always worried more about the Regionals than I have the State because if you don’t play well there, you’re not going to make it to the State – just like today. Some of our best scorers didn’t play too well, but, we battled it out and got the job done. We can’t let that happen Monday.”

Patrick also reflected on how things have transpired since COVID hit last spring, stating that the 2020 Raiders were highly favored that season. Now, with the loss of their top golfers from that team, Patrick believes Midway is now in an underdog role.

“A lot of people right now are counting us out. After we lost a lot last year and losing right much a strong team, people don’t think expect us to do much, but, I think we’re going to surprise a lot of people. When you lose a back-to-back State Champion and two other top-playing seniors, it’s hard to replace that. But these kids have done well, we’re working together, and we’re going to hang in there and see what we can do. I’m proud of Logan for getting Player of the Year. He’s played some good golf this year and he deserves it. Proud of Caden Hodges, he was runner-up to Logan, he keeps these boys focused, he’s experienced, and he’s a big help to me. I’m also very proud of Jackson and the improvements he’s made in just his second year of playing golf,” Patrick concluded.

Tee off on Monday is slated for 9 a.m.

