Lady Raiders claim ECC crown

Miranda Holmes makes contact on her hit that scored Lainey Hughes for the game-tying run. The Midway Lady Raiders, 2021 East Central Conference Champions Sydney Williams lays down a bunt.

The East Central Conference wrapped up league play this past Friday night in the grand finale of the Conference Championship. Having split the regular season, Midway and East Duplin battled it out at Midway High School, looking to determine the champion that would earn the higher seed for playoffs purposes. It was fitting that this contest went extra innings – 10, to be exact – before the Lady Raiders found a way to grind out the victory, winning 3-2.

The Lady Panthers jumped out looking like they meant business. After falling 2-0 in the two squads’ last meeting, they made it clear there was no intention of being shut out again.

The first pitch of the game was a roping line drive from East Duplin’s Suzanne Jarman. The hit yielded a single and Jarman began her journey around the bases. She stole second base, ruled safe in a close play, then took third on a loose pitch at the plate. Chandler Mobley hit a blooper to second base that turned into an error and all runners were safe, including Jarman at home plate for a run. Mobley ended up being stranded at second, but the Lady Panthers had jumped out front early, 1-0.

Midway’s offense was unable to get much going in the bottom of the first, managing to get just one batter aboard that was left stranded.

In the second, the Lady Panthers endured the same fate – getting one runner aboard that was tossed out at second to end their half of the inning.

Then, rinse and repeat in the bottom of the second as Miranda Holmes reached on an error, but was stranded on the next at-bat.

Jump to the bottom of the third, the Lady Raiders finally put themselves in business. Jega Dapuyen hit a 1-out infield single to get things started. She then stole second, and a shot into the outfield by Sydney Williams scored her to tie the game up at 1-1. Then, still in the bottom of the third, confusion and controversy hit. Sydney and Rylie Williams were on on first and second with two outs. Lainey Hughes hit a grounder toward third, where the defender bobbled the ball. The short stop, however, was there to back up the play, who stuck her foot out toward the bag before possessing the ball. In the process, she kicked the bag out of its holder and it rolled away. She then scooped the ball up with her glove and the field umpire immediately called the runner out. The Lady Raiders coaching staff argued the ruling, as the third base bag went rolling away before the defender possessed the ball for the out, but after a conference between the two officials, the call stood and Midway was halted from inflicting any further damage.

The score was tied 1-1 headed to the fourth, but, it didn’t stay there very long.

East Duplin’s Summer Mercer got the fourth inning started with a triple to center. Dessa Houston followed up with a hit toward second, where an error resulted all runners safe – Mercer at home for another run, and Houston on second with no outs. Midway’s defense, though, buckled down and worked its way out of a bases-loaded jam and contained the Lady Panthers to just the one run, but, they were back on top 2-1.

The game then settled into a defensive battle over the next couple of series as neither team could get much going.

That changed in the bottom of the sixth, though, when Hughes got aboard by way of a 1-out error, in which she also took second base. Cassidy King stepped in as a pinch-hitter and laid down a sac bunt, moving Hughes to third. Miranda Holmes was the next Midway batter and she hit short fly ball into right field that fell safely to the ground, scoring Hughes to tie the game at 2-2.

The top of the seventh was a good defensive inning for the Lady Raiders, who quickly turned it around and were right back up to bat.

Things looked promising for them in the bottom of the seventh when Mackenzie Williams hit a single into the outfield and then took second when the outfielder bobbled the ball. East Duplin elected to intentionally walk Dapuyen, then Sydney Williams laid down a sac bunt that advanced the runners to second and third. The Lady Panthers again elected intentionally walk the next batter to load the bases. It paid off as the next batter hit a force out at home and Hughes hit a pop out to end the inning and force extra innings.

Each team had various opportunities in the extra innings but the game went all the way to 10 innings.

There, Emma Clark, in her first game back from gallbladder surgery, hit a shot down the third base line that got over the head of the third baseman. This allowed Rylie Williams, who had reached third earlier in the inning on a delayed-steal, to come home for the score to give Midway the 3-2 victory to seal the East Central Conference Championship.

“I owed it to my team,” Clark said after the game. “I knew I was going to have to work hard to score that last run, but I owed it to my team.”

“I knew they were just as tired as I was and it was a weight off my shoulders when I saw it drop because I was about to have a heart attack if we had to go back into the field again,” she chuckled. “I was so glad when that ball dropped.”

Meanwhile, assistant coach Cullen Clark said; “I’m proud of the girls for not quitting, sticking with it, and battling through the adversity.”

With the win, Midway is now 12-1 on the year. They were given the No. 8 seed for the NCHSAA 2A Softball playoffs, which kicked off on Monday. The Lady Raiders were the host of the No. 9 seed Bartlett-Yancey (8-0).

