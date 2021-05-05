Hobbton Middle surges past Midway

The Hobbton Middle School Lady Wildcats traveled to Midway Middle this past Thursday afternoon to play the Lady Raiders in soccer action. It was Midway’s first game of the season and the Lady Wildcats were coming off of a victory against Union Middle earlier in the week.

The Lady Raiders struck first when Madhi Smith played a through ball to Sophia Bryan, who won the one-on-one battle against Hobbton goalkeeper Alondra Villagran five minutes into the match.

After that, the Lady Wildcats defense stiffened and Villagran made key saves throughout the rest of the half to not give up another goal.

Three minutes later, Hobbton tied the score when Denisse Jorge-Garcia dribblec through the Midway defense. Four minutes later, Andrea Sada connected with Jorge-Garcia off a throw-in to take the lead. With ten minutes left in the half, Jenna Bridges scored another for the Lady Wildcats off a rebound to make the score 3-1.

Then, two minutes into the second half, Kaney Williams of Hobbton blasted a shot in from the right-hand side to extend the lead. Afterward, McKayla Harris scored the last two goals for Hobbton to make the final score 6-1.

“Midway pounced on us quick and I believe giving up that goal woke the girls up. We settled down after that and played our brand of soccer,” said Hobbton coach Damon Burnett. “We had to work for every goal we got. You know when you play Midway they will not quit.”

The Lady Wildcats are set to travel to Union Middle on Thursday.

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]