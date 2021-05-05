Midway sinks Lady Buccaneers

Miranda Holmes unleashes a strike toward home plate. Sydney Williams slides safely into third base.

The 2A NCHSAA State Softball Playoffs kicked off on Monday evening with Midway playing host to Bartlett Yancey. The two teams entered the contest winners of their respective conferences and were looking to get their postseason journey started off with a bang. This contest, though, was won in convincing fashion by the Lady Raiders, who triumphed into the second round with an 8-0 win over the visiting Lady Bucs.

The top half of the first inning was a quick one as Midway retired the side in three-up-three-down fashion. Two strikeouts from Miranda Holmes and a fly out to right right field caught by Bella Bryant quickly dispatched the first three Lady Bucs batters.

In the bottom of the first, the Lady Raiders picked up a pair of runs thanks to some misfortune from Bartlett Yancey. Jega Dapuyen laid down a bunt right in front of the catcher. The infield crashed and no one covered first.

Some how, a throw from the catcher back to the pitcher badly missed the mark and rolled into the outfield, which sent Dapuyen toward second. The throw there was also way off target and the speedy runner went for third as the ball counties to roll into the outfield. With no one near the ball, she ran on home for an uncontested score to give Midway a quick 1-0 lead. Two batters later, Rylie Williams scored in similar fashion. After drawing a walk after a lengthy at-bat, she stole second in which the throw down was sailed into the outfield. She ran for third where another errant throw rolled into the dugout, giving Willians a free pass at home plate for another run. The Lady Bucs were able to retire the side with no further damage but Midway lead 2-0 after one.

Defensively, the Lady Raiders were stellar to start the game, achieving three-up-three-down innings the first three in innings. It wasn’t until the top of the fourth that Bartlett Yancey finally gotta a runner aboard. That runner was Lizzie Proctor, who got aboard by way of a shallow fly ball to left field that dropped in no mans land. Even still, though, Proctor was thrown out at second base to end the inning.

Meanwhile, it seemed that the Lady Bucs had found their footing in also turning up their defense.

But it was short-lived.

Midway got their bats cranking again in the fourth inning with Chloe Baggett and Lainey Hughes leading off with back to back hits and Baggett taking third. A wild throw to second base on a Hughes steal scored Baggett and the Lady Raiders lead jumped to 3-0. In the fray, Hughes took third and was scored by a hit from Emma Clark, making it 4-0 at the end of the fourth.

From then on, the Lady Raiders continued to add runs in succession each following inning.

They scored two more runs in the fifth inning to make it 6-0 as Sydney and Rylie Williams both crossed home plate. Sydney was hit by a pitch and then a big hit from Rylie put them on second and third with no outs. A throw out attempt at third ricocheted off Sydney’s back and rolled into the outfield, allowing her to get up and take home plate. Then a hit from Baggett scored Rylie.

Jump to the bottom of the sixth and it was once again this trio that pumped out two more runs for Midway. This time it was a 2-out rally when they combined for back-to-back-to-back hits that resulted in the Williams sisters once again crossing home plate to make it 8-0.

Bartlett Yancey came into the contest scoring a high rate of runs. Numerous times this year they scored more than 10 runs and even surpassed 20 on a few occasions. On Monday, however, they ran into a complete buzz saw where Holmes fanned 14 batters and surrendered no runs on just three base runners to aid in the 8-0 victory.

With the win, the Lady Raiders are now 13-1 on the season and advance to round two. There, they will either travel to take on No. 1 Currituck or host No. 16 East Bladen.

