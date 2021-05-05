‘On Course’ at Coharie

Veteran Chris Bowers tees off Saturday at Coharie Country Club. Pictured are 11 of the 12 veterans who participated this past weekend at Coharie Country Club. Veteran J.C. Thomas puts the ball on the 9th green. Veteran Jessie Williams chips the ball on Saturday. Member Luke Sampson puts the ball on Saturday. Veteran Shauna Snyder takes a swing this past Saturday. Veteran, and On Course Foundation director Shawn Whitmore completes a swing. Veteran Steve Ogletree chips up.

A unique opportunity was granted to members of the Coharie Country Club this past weekend — an opportunity that started with apprehension and hesitation but ended with huge success, much appreciation, new friendships, and memories that will last a lifetime. The opportunity? A Ryder Cup style tournament that pit members of the club against veterans of the United States Military.

This past weekend’s event was spearheaded by Coharie Golf Pro Richard Kimble and member J.C. Thomas, who is retired Air Force and a member of the On Course Foundation.

The On Course Foundation was officially launched in July 2010 at the Royal Household Golf Club in the UK. It was founded by John Simpson, a lifelong polio patient, whose aim was to create a charity (On Course Foundation) to offer injured service members and veterans the opportunity to participate in golf on a level playing field with everyone else, either as a player or through employment in the golf industry. Simpson has only one fully functioning leg but has successfully played golf since the age of 14 and maintains a career in the golf industry today.

The On Course Foundation features an event called the Simpson Cup, an annual tournament between teams of 13 injured service members and veterans from the USA and their British counterparts.

According to the On Course Foundation website, the Simpson Cup is a Ryder Cup style tournament that “showcases the unique position of golf as one of the few sports where players of all skills and abilities can play together on a level playing field, because of the official golf handicap system. Competitors involved in the Simpson Cup are all members of On Course Foundation USA and our sister Foundation in the UK. The event is the pinnacle of our events calendar and is our flagship event for raising awareness and funds.

Qualification events are held in run-up to each Simpson Cup — the participating On Course Foundation members are selected based on their overall involvement with the program, their golfing ability and commitment. Captain’s picks are also selected using the same criteria.

The Thursday through Saturday event at Coharie this past week served as one of these qualification events. In total, 12 veterans descended on the golf course, all eyeing qualifying spots for the Simpson Cup.

But to hear it told from those in attendance, the experiences this past weekend were richer than any tournament.

“Coming off the 18th hole, the players were hugging, shaking hands, and the emotions were just a sight to see,” said Kimble, reflecting back on the the intermingled groups of members and veterans meshed together in the tournament.

Kimble said that the event gained traction after he met Shawn Whitmore, director of the On Course Foundation, in a member-guest event after being introduced by Thomas. Ever since that moment, Thomas was one of the big advocates to get this tournament off the ground, according to Kimble.

Kimble also added that initially Coharie had some struggles fielding a complete team and had to move some parts around but doesn’t anticipate that will be a problem anymore.

“Thankfully they allowed us to swap out players because we did not have a dedicated team of 12 to play against their 12 – we had more of a team of 16 to 18 that we had to swap out,” Kimble stated. “But in the future, I don’t think I’m going to have a problem with that because my phone has been dinging off the hook all day. People came out, saw what was going on, and they want to be apart of it.”

The room was overflowing with positive energy as the group reflected on the turnout. Kimble expressed appreciation to his members, acknowledging the tremendous success, while Whitmore had nothing but high praise for the hosting Coharie Country Club.

“It more than a big success,” Kimble affirmed. “I had members that would never play in anything unless it was something they never play in but I had one member today to thank me for giving them this opportunity. The members just absolutely fell in love with these guys.”

“It’s competition but it’s not competition in the truest form of competition,” Whitmore said. “We are competing for something but it’s the friendships and the presence of the members and our veterans and after two holes it’s like they’ve been playing together for years.”

Kimble reflected how his plan for Saturday was to intermesh veterans and members riding together on the golf carts to bolster the experience.

It paid off.

“I had guys come to me and say ‘man, I’ve never been affiliated with the military, I had no idea about any of this stuff and just listening to their stories has been something else.’”

Whitmore reflected on Simpson’s and On-Course Foundation’s story and how the the foundation has only grown since it’s formation.

“It went from 17 members, to 32 members, to 112 members and when I took over we were at 450 members and only 200 were active. Now we’re at close to 7,000 members and about 1,500 are active – they are at the point of their recovery where they’ll go to events and they have no problem telling their story. We share, which is a testimony to where we were and where we are now,” Whitemore said. “They will tell you everything about them. What happened, where it happened, when it happened, and it’s just unbelievable to see it.”

“We had a guy to play that was on the verge of committing suicide but he called Shawn and golf has brought him back. That’s what it’s all about,” an emotional Thomas interjected. “I’m a little older than some of these guys, I’m at the end of the Vietnam era and when we came home we didn’t have the support these guys have and I was raised during the time of men don’t cry and don’t show emotion but that’s the furthest thing from the truth. The game of golf, which is our whole purpose, is to give these guys something they can rehabilitate themselves through, something they can find peace and calm through.”

Thomas and Whitmore each remarked that the foundation, and golf itself, provides the therapeutic opportunities for veterans to discuss certain things with each other that they otherwise wouldn’t be able to discuss with other people – even loved ones.

“I love my wife to death. I love her. I do. But there are some things that I just can’t share with her but I can share with Shawn, or with Jessie, or any of these guys,” Thomas said.

“And they know that,” Whitmore interjected. “They’ve talked to me about it. I’ve been talking to them and that’s what they say — this is great for them because can relate to each other. They can talk to each other. Other’s never went through it so they can’t relate to it.”

This prompted Kimble to circle back to just how successful the event was and how much potential is there for the next one.

“I went to the board and I told them we’re going to do this,” Kimble said. “We may have to lock the pro shop and Kevin, and I, and the maintenance guy might have to go out and beat balls around but we’re going to make it happen and it’s come off good and I’ve heard nothing but praises from members and the board and just all of my employees have felt the love from these guys.”

“Because of John (Simpson), we’ve had the privilege to play on some courses that you can only see on TV and I would match this staff with any course I’ve ever been to my entire life. They are just above and beyond professional,” Whitmore said, directing his comments toward Kimble. “We can’t give back what you have given us. Coharie has great, supportive members. We’ve played several courses but we’ve played with a better group of people”

Whitmore acknowledged that any Veteran that has worn a uniform is eligible to participate in the foundation, which Kimble acknowledged some of the members that meet that qualification have expressed interest in joining.

“Our veterans don’t pay for anything. We want to make sure they are taken care of and if we have to spend money out of our own pockets, we will,” Whitmore stated. “We’re one of the few organizations in which if you donate a dollar, 96 cents of that dollar goes back to the veteran.”

This year’s Simpson Cup will be held Oct. 10-13 at The Creek in Locust Valley, N.Y. For more information on the On Course Foundation, visit www.oncoursefoundationusa.org and for info on the Simpson Cup, visit www.simpsoncup.com.

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]