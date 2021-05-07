Midway reaches state championship

The Midway Raiders golf team took second place this past Monday at the East Regional of NCHSAA 2A State Playoffs at Wedgewood Country Club in Wilson. Beddingfield won the regional event, aided by their star player Nate O’Neal shooting an 8-under 64. For Midway, Logan Atkins took individual runner-up with a 71, Caden Hodges shot 79, Jackson Lee 82, John Michael Best 87, and Caison Marley 89. Midway’s overall score was 319. Clinton High School also had a pair of individual performances. They were Joshua Lamb, who shot 82 for a 10th place finish, and Trent Sumner, who shot 84 for an 18th place finish. The Raiders will now head Monday’s State Championship at Pinehust No. 6. First tee time is slated for 10 a.m.