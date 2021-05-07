Raiders rally past James Kenan

Jonathan Cooper makes contact with the ball before the game was interrupted on Tuesday.

Mother Nature paid an unwanted visit this past Tuesday when Midway and James Kenan met up on the baseball field. The Raiders and the Tigers were able to get in an inning and half before a line of storms moved through bringing strong winds and sharp lightning, yielding a postponement in play. When the game was halted, James Kenan had built an early 3-1 lead with Midway at the plate in the bottom of the second inning. When the game resumed on Wednesday evening, the Tigers lost any momentum they had built as the Raiders come charging back past them and ran away with a 16-4 victory to remain undefeated.

The game was scoreless after one complete inning as James Kenan didn’t get much going in the top half and the Midway left the bases loaded in the bottom half.

In the top of the second, the wheels ran off for the Raiders when struggles struck the pitching department and they surrendered four consecutive walks. With one run scored, bases loaded, and no outs, Dawson Wiggins came on to the mound in substitution of Sawyer Sutton. Wiggins’ first batter was Tyler Dixon, who was struck out to get the first out of the inning, but not before a wild pitch scored Manny Bostic to make the game 2-0. Then, Andrew pender hit a single up the middle to score Jacob Boone, making it 3-0. Wiggins retired the final two batters of the inning with a strikeout to Mason Grady and a pop fly from Clay Pridgen, but the Tigers had inflicted some damage, leading to 3-0.

With the skies becoming more and more ominous, the game shifted to the bottom of the inning where the Raiders were setting themselves up to strike back.

Grant Barefoot drew a walk to get things started but was thrown out at second on a fielder’s choice on a hit by Hunter Gainey. With Colin Avery up to bat, the James Kenan pitcher made a check throw over to first base that was wild and Gainey made it all the way over to the third. Avery’s at-bat was wrapped up with a walk and with one away, Midway had runners on the corners. Jonathan Cooper stepped up to the plate and hit a hard line-drive toward the short stop, who was unable to control the ball, and all runners were safe, loading up the bases once again. Sutton then hit a ball over to the third baseman, who got the force out at third, but was unable to get anymore outs, allowing Gainey to score and make it 3-1. With two outs, Caden Wilson drew a walk, loading the bases up once again for Nate Smith. Smith was unable to complete his at-bat, though, as the weather had officially moved in. With gusty winds picking up and lightning popping, the officials suspended play and the game was quickly postponed to Wednesday night.

Jump to Wednesday and the action picked up right where it left off. Brilliant sunshine and scattered clouds set the stage for the teams to retake the field. Smith was right back in the batter’s box in the bottom of the second, bases loaded, and a 1-2 count with two outs. The first pitch of the game was beautiful curve ball that struck Smith out, once again stranding full bases as James Kenan seemed to have picked right back up where they left off.

But, that wasn’t the case at all.

The top of the third was a much different inning for the Raiders defense as Wiggins and his backup went three-up-three-down and put the bats right back in their hands.

Casey Culbreth got things started when he got aboard thanks to an error at third. Wiggins followed suit with a triple to the outfield, scoring Culbreth to make it 3-2. Barefoot stepped in and hit a flyball out to right field, which allowed Wiggins to come in for the tying run. That’s all for that inning, but Midway had erased Tuesday’s blunder and tied the game up 3-3.

Defense was stout again in the top of the fourth with another three-up-three-down and once again the Raiders were right back up to bat.

Perhaps the Tigers were sensing the pressure because things continued to unravel for them in the bottom of the fourth. Hunter Tyndall got things started for the Raiders, who recorded an infield single. Then, Wilson drew a walk to put runners on first and second with Smith up to the plate. During his at-bat, the Raiders pulled off a double-steal that produced an errant throw from the catcher to third base.

As a result, Tyndall took off for home plate to score the go-ahead run and Wilson took third. Smith finished his at-bat with a walk, followed by Culbreth also drawing a walk to reload the bases with no outs. Wiggins hit a shot into the outfield that produced another error to score Wilson and Smith, making it 6-3. In the fray, Wiggins took second. Barefoot stood in next and hit a single right back to right field, scoring Culbreth and Wiggins to make it 8-3. The next three batters were retired in order, but the Raiders had taken a 5-run lead at 8-3.

James Kenan earned back one run in the top of the fifth when Mason Brown RBI’d Mason Grady to make it 8-4.

From there, though, it was all downhill for the Tigers as Midway put up another big inning with their final hit yielding several runs to push the final margin to 16-4.

“Dawson did a good job. Threw strikes, didn’t try to do too much, and did a good job coming in there and he was really efficient today,” said Midway head coach Justin Carroll. “Top to bottom, our line up did a good job. We had some guys get hits and we were able to get back in it and be aggressive on the bases and play our game and a lot of guys did some real good things.”

With the win, Midway is now 3-0 overall and 1-0 in East Central Conference play. These two teams are slated to face off again Friday at James Kenan, however, there was talk about possibly moving the game to Thursday.

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]