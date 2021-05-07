Clinton improves to 3-0

Despite a blustery wind and a sky that looked more than unwelcoming, the Dark Horses and the Bulldogs were able to complete their first of two matchups for the week on Tuesday. With rain falling in the late stages of the game, Clinton outlasted Wallace-Rose Hill for the 4-2 win.

The Dark Horses stamped their mark on the game early, plating two runs in the bottom half of the first inning to claim a 2-zip advantage over the visiting Bulldogs, who would not be able to respond with their next opportunity on offense.

Having blanked Wallace, Clinton was surely eager to add more runs.

Adam Daw got the bottom of the third started by dropping a pitch into center field. Daw would not stay aboard long, however, as a fielder’s choice got him out at second. One out and first base taken, Dawson Smith got a 1-out double to put himself and Kyle McKee in scoring position. McKee would make it home on a sacrifice fly, but Smith was left stranded, with the Dark Horses having gone up 3-0.

Wallace-Rose Hill, down three, needed a shot of momentum. Xzavier Pearsall worked a lead off walk to get a man aboard for the Bulldogs. He’d advance to second on an errant throw and was scored on an RBI-single from Caleb Sholar. Denting the Clinton lead by a run was all Wallace-Rose Hill could do as two ground outs ended the frame.

The score at 3-1 didn’t change in Clinton’s half of third or the top of fourth.

Before the action could get to the bottom of four, a ferocious wind storm nearly derailed chances of completing the game. Fortunately, it was just very strong wind and the rain miraculously held off.

Following this short pause, the Dark Horses plated one more run to grab a 4-1 lead and Wallace Rose Hill responded in kind to preserve a 2-run lead for the home team.

A scoreless sixth gave way to a seventh frame where Clinton needed three outs to claim another win.

Two of the three outs in hand, Clinton pitcher Payson King, who threw a solid 6.2 innings, handed off the ball to Alex Evans to finish the Bulldogs off. A steady drizzle overhead, Evans did his job and the contest was over with the Horses winning 4-2.

King nearly went the distance, totaling 10 strikeouts. Offensively, Daw and Smith led the Dark Horses with two hits apiece. Smith also contributed an RBI. Carter King, Asa Evans, and Jeffrey Arnette each contributed one hit and one RBI and Kyle McKee had one hit.

Clinton improved to 3-0 after the victory, while Wallace-Rose Hill dropped to 1-2. These two teams will meet once again on Friday to complete the home and home series. First pitch is set for 6:30 in Teachey.

