Lady Horses win thriller over Dixon

Dark Horse midfielder A.P. Sinclair climbs the ladder to get her head on the ball late in the first half. Clinton’s Sophia Jackson races the ball toward the Bulldog goal. Lady Dark Horse goalkeeper Zoey Brewer makes a crucial late-game stop to keep the Clinton shutout in order.

The Lady Dark Horses, who beat back a challenge from Washington on Tuesday, had to engineer a quick turnaround from that first round matchup, with a date against Dixon set for the very next day. Late-game heroics from Clinton sophomore Ally Sutter lifted the Lady Horses past Dixon and into the NCHSAA 2A Girls Soccer State Quarterfinals Following Sutter’s lone goal for the 1-0 win.

It was very clear from the outset that on this bright Wednesday evening spectators were going be treated to a great game between two teams that seemed to be evenly matched.

On that note, Dixon and Clinton traded possessions for the first twenty minutes that couldn’t yield a goal for either team. As the 0-0 deadlock persisted, tensions between the Bulldogs and Lady Horses rose, as well. Before a bow was put on the scoreless first half, two yellow cards and several warnings had been tallied in this highly tense and emotional battle.

Coming out of the intermission and into the second half, it felt as though the Lady Bulldogs had more chances to try and break the 0-0 tie but nothing found the back of net. Clinton was not without opportunities, either, but just as with Dixon, it appeared as if eighty minutes wasn’t going to be enough to decide who would advance in this single elimination tournament.

That was until the final four minutes. The Lady Dark Horses turned the tables on Dixon, who had just missed their best chance to put a goal on the board courtesy of a free kick.

Going on offense in these final few minutes, the Lady Horses kept attacking the goal and eventually Ally Sutter, assisted by Tyshawna Green, booted it just past the reach of Dixon’s goalkeeper to go ahead 1-0 with only thrity seconds left.

Shifting everyone to defense, the Lady Horses were able to protect that one goal advantage in the final 25 seconds and seal the victory to advance to the third round of the 2A NCHSAA state playoffs.

“I thought we played an outstanding first half but we were running out of gase,” remarked Lady Horses head coach Jeff Smith. “We will likely face Croatan on Friday and it is a big deal. I’m tickled. Hats off to these girls who worked hard. This is a big win for us.”

The Lady Dark Horses will match up against Croatan on Friday. The Cougars played a nip-and-tuck game on Wednesday, as well, besting Wheatmore 3-2 in three overtimes. Game time is slated for 6 p.m. in Newport.

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]