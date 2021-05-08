Currituck slips past Midway

The Lady Raiders softball team was eliminated from the NCHSAA 2A State Softball playoffs on Thursday evening, falling 5-4 at Currituck in heartbreaking fashion. Midway jumped out to an early 1-0 lead on the Lady Knights in the top of the first, but they came storming back in the bottom of the first with three runs to take a 3-1 lead. Things settled down in the second and third innings where no runs were scored, but the Lady Raiders climbed back into contention with runs in the fourth and fifth innings to tie the game up at 3-3. Then, in the top of the sixth, Midway struck again to reclaim the lead at 5-4, but Currituck again came back in the bottom of the sixth with two runs to go back ahead 5-4. That’s where things ended as the Lady Raiders left runners stranded in the the top of the seventh to end the game, and their season, with a 5-4 loss. With the loss, Midway concludes the season with a 13-2 overall record.