Lakewood rolls past Union

Lakewood’s Hunter Powell takes a cut at the plate. Lakewood pitcher Trent Tanner had a short night of work, as he and his Leopards pitched a shutout against Union. Union’s Darren Newkirk takes a swing during the game against Lakewood.

For one team it was a fun night of baseball. For the other, it was a mercy rule ending that couldn’t come any sooner. That fairly sums up the night at Lakewood High School as the Leopards pounced on the Union Spartans for a 15-0 victory in just four short innings.

Lakewood tallied some pretty nice hits on the night but it wasn’t their batting that was ultimate undoing for Union – it was more so wild throws, errors, and obviously a lack of their own offensive production. The Spartans plated just twos runner all game, both of which were in the same inning. Jason Conway was hit by a pitch and Lane Wells hit a double to the outfield to put the duo at second and third with two outs. Hoping to score some runs, Darren Newkirk got the bat on the ball, but was tossed out at first to end the threat.

Unfortunately for the Spartans, that was the highlight of their night as pretty much everything else went the way of the Leopards.

Things started getting out of hand from the get-go with Union going down in order in the top of the first. Then in the bottom half, Lakewood took advantage of some errant throws and other Spartans defensive blunders to build an early 4-0 lead.

Then in the bottom of the second, the lead grew when Saul Mesa got aboard thanks to a wild throw. Mesa stole second and third base and was later RBI’d by Hunter Powell, who hit a triple to center field. Kollin Hunter followed suit with a triple of his own to score Powell but was stranded their after consecutive strikeouts ended the inning.

Lakewood continued to run away with the game in the bottom of the third when a big hint for Trent Tanner saw the junior big man circle all the way around for the bases for a one-out score. A strikeout gave the Leopards two outs but that didn’t stand in the way of them kicking off a two-out rally. Trey White continued the inning when he reached on another error by the defense and later scored on steals passed balls. Powell and Cooper James each drew a walk and a hit by Hunter loaded the bases for Garrison Harter, who got an infield hit to score White. A single by David Melvin scored Powell and Hunter, pushing the margin to 12-0, then a single by Tanner scored James to make it 13-0.

In the finale of the fourth inning, James ended the game on a hit into the outfield that scored Powell and White to end the game at 15-0.

Thursday night’s win is Lakewood’s first of the season, who now sits at 1-3. They return their field on Tuesday with a home game against Neuse Charter.

For Union, they fall to 0-4 overall and were also scheduled to be back at home on Tuesday, hosting Hobbton.

