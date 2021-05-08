Hobbton edges Neuse Charter

Fussell and his team celebrate his 300th win. Fussell, with wife Shelly and daughters, show off his 300th win certificate presented earlier by Principal Michael Warren. Nate McLamb makes it safely on a triple.

The Hobbton Wildcats’ baseball team got back on the winning track Thursday night with an 8-6 win over Neuse Charter.

Wildcat coach Jason Fussell, with 19 years coaching and 14 years as head coach, picked up his 300th career win.

After striking out three batters and only allowing one hit in the first inning, pitcher Daniel Britt tagged the first Neuse Charter pitch for a round-trip over the center field fence. Following Britt, Nate McLamb hit a triple resulting in another score. Walker Thornton and Richard Warren would also score in the first inning for a 4-0 Wildcat lead.

Neuse Charter managed to get two runs in the top of the second inning, cutting the deficit in half, but Neuse walked in a Hobbton score in the bottom half of the inning. The Wildcats, however, left three stranded, leaving them with a 5-2 lead.

In the fourth, the Cougars left two stranded when Bennett Darden, on first base, got an infield fly ball to end the threat. Then on the Hobbton side of the inning, Dillion Hall tripled and later scored. Loden Bradshaw and Britt both got on but were left stranded, giving the Wildcats a 7-2 lead.

In the fifth, the Cougars picked up two runs to cut the Hobbton lead to 7-4. Then in the bottom of the inning, Warren stepped up to the plate and sent a pitch over the wall for the second Wildcats home run of the night giving them an 8-4 lead.

The Cougar side on the sixth ended with a double play when Thornton snagged a line drive at short stop and threw out the runner who couldn’t get back on first in time. The inning ended with the score still 8-4.

After several pitching changes in the final innings, Neuse Charter picked up a couple of runs in the seventh, which ended in exciting fashion. Catcher Ben Langston tagged a runner out at home plate while a Cougar runner overran third base. Quick work by Langston got the ball to Bradshaw at third for the tag and the final out.

“We were hitting the ball much better tonight,” commented Hobbton coach Jason Fussell. “We had a chance to put them to bed but we didn’t. The guys are starting to understand a little better about situational hitting. I think we left 11 runners on bases loaded three times. We’ve been telling the guys we trust all of them so trust themselves. We were throwing pitchers up there on the fly at the end. We ask them to produce and throwing strikes was tough with a tight zone tonight. That was a big team win for us as that puts us back tied for first in the conference.”

For the Wildcats, Britt was 2-for-3 with one home run, two runs and one RBI with six strikeouts pitching. Nate McLamb was 2-for-3 with two runs and one RBI. Bradshaw had one hit and one RBI, Hall was 2-for-4 with one run, Connor Grimes was 2-for-4 with an RBI, and Thornton was 1-for-3 with one run and one RBI. Rounding out the stat sheet was Warren with a home run and three RBI’s and Darden with one RBI.

In summary, the Wildcats scored four in the first inning and one each in the second, third, fourth and fifth. Neuse Charter scored two in the second and two in the seventh.

The Wildcats are 3-1 on the season, 2-1 in league play. They will be at Union Tuesday at 6 PM and host North Duplin Thursday at 6 PM.

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]