33rd NC Wiffle Ball Tournament announced

For the first time since 2006, the North Carolina Wiffle Ball Tournament will return to its original location in Kenly on July 17-18. The tournament began there in 1982 as the Kenly Wiffle Ball Tournament and this is the 40th consecutive year a tournament has been held. The North Carolina tournament is the second oldest Wiffle Ball tournament in the world, trailing only the World Wiffle Ball Championship of Midlothian, Illinois, which began in Mishawaka, Indiana in 1980.

Kenly’s KAPARC facility will host the 4-on-4 double elimination slow pitch event and the entry fee will be $80 for 5-man rosters. Bats, balls and umpires will be provided, with trophies for first place, runner up, MVP, and an All-Tournament team.

The tournament became the State Tournament in 1989 and was in Kenly from 1982-2006. It then moved to Smithfield from 2007-2019 before being held at Miffly Field in Spivey’s Corner last year.

For more information on the tournament, or to register a team, visit www.ncwiffleball.weebly.com or call or text tournament director Jeff Davis at 919-915-2280.

