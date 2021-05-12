Mintz crushes Scotland Christian

The Mintz Christian Academy varsity softball team faced off against Scotland Christian on Thursday with a berth into the CCAA Championship game on the line. That game belonged entirely to the Lady Lions, who took no mercy in beating back the Lady Saints in a 17-0 whalloping.

MCA and Scotland had just met exactly one week ago in Laurinburg where Mintz lost an early lead and fell to the Lady Saints, so this matchup going the way it did was certainly not expected.

Sadie Parrish started in the circle for the Lady Lions and she was dominant. Parrish gave up just one walk and no hits in the three inning run-ruled contest.

Run support for their starting pitcher was in good supply as well as the Lady Lions went ahead by a healthy 9-0 after just one inning of action.

Senior Victoria Marshburn and junior Hailey Davis led MCA with hits over the next two innings as the Lady Lions lead ballooned to 17-0, well over the threshold for mercy to be called.

“The girls just could not stop hitting. We were due,” said MCA head coach Heather Prenda.

“They came together, as a team, to prove that they belonged in the championship final. Our fundamentals got better each game and when you put it all together, this kind of game is the reward.”

She continued, “the girls and I are very excited to have the opportunity to represent Mintz in our first softball championship.”

To fill out the rest of the championship match, Mintz faced the Columbus Christian Pacers. Mintz and Columbus split their two regular season matchups, each winning on the other’s home field.

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]