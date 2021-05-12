Midway Golf takes State Runners-Up

The Midway Raider’s Golf team had a very successful showing at the 2A NCHSAA State Golf Championship on Monday, finishing in the Runner-Up spot. Lake Norman Charter took first place, shooting a team total 311 while the second place Raiders shot 325. Individually, Logan Atkins finished tied for fourth place with a score of 75 and Caden Hodges finished one stroke back in a tie for seventh with a 76. John Michael Best and Jackson Lee each shot 87. West Caldwell’s Lexton Ford won Individual State Champion, shooting 70.