Lady Horses fall in overtime

The Clinton Lady Dark Horses travelled to Carrboro on Tuesday evening in the NCHSAA 2A Women’s Soccer East Regional Final. As expected, the game was a nailbiting thriller that took overtime to decide. After Ally Sutter put Clinton ahead 1-0 with 2:47 left in the first half, Carrboro came back and tied the game up on a goal by Sarah Wesley with 3:10 left in regulation to send the game into overtime. Several overtime sessions weren’t enough to decide the winner and the game went into a penalty shootout. There, unfortunately for the hometown Lady Horses, the Lady Jags outscored them to win the contest 4-2 to advance to Saturday’s state championship. Full rundown and photos coming in Thursday’s e-edition. Pictured are Anna Gillespie and Zoey Brewer during last week’s third round victory against Croatan.