Hobbton slips past North Dupin

The Hobbton Wildcats took to their home field on Thursday night, welcoming in Carolina 1A Conference foe North Duplin on the baseball diamond. The Wildcats got an early jump on the Rebels, with a big 3-run first inning, and staved off any late-game heroics to capture victory with a 5-2 victory.

Right from the get-go, Hobbton seized the momentum and, with the exception of a couple close calls, remained in control the whole way through.

After allowing just one hit in the top of the first, the Wildcats took hold of the bats in the bottom half and went right to work. Daniel Britt drew a walk to get things started and was followed by a base hit by Nate McLamb to put runners on first and second with no outs. With Walker Thornton at the plate, a passed ball moved the runners over into scoring position, and an infield sacrifice by Thornton scored Britt with one away. Richard Warren stepped up to the plate in the four spot and fired a double into centerfield that scored McLamb, making it 2-0. Ben Langston drew a walk and two batters laters Warren’s courtesy runner was scored after a dropped strike three yielded an error to make it 3-0.

North Duplin finally got out of the jam but the damage had been done.

The second and third innings were largely uneventful and produced no runs but the action picked back up in the top of the fourth.

North Duplin strung together their best opportunity of the game here in the fourth, kicking the inning off with back-to-back hits from Gage Outlaw and Landon Kelly. They were moved into scoring position on a sac bunt from Andy Cameron, but blunderous double-play shut everything down with Kyle Smith at the plate. Smith hit a flyout in the outfield. Outlaw paused at third but it wasn’t until Kelly was nearly there when he realized his teammate was still occupying the base. Unfortunately for them, the ball had been thrown in and the pair wasn’t able to escape the fiasco as Outlaw was tagged out on his way home, ending the inning.

The couple of at-bats passed by fairly quickly before Hobbton added a pair of insurance runs in the bottom of the fifth.

Britt started things off with a single into left field but the Rebels were able to get a pair of outs. That, however, didn’t stop the rally that was about to ensue. Warren hit a shop up the middle that scored Britt. Then, back-to-back hits from Ben Langston and Bennett Darden scored another run to push the Wildcats lead to 5-0.

The Rebels finally cashed in on some production in the top half of the sixth inning but they got a little help from Hobbton in the process. With one away, it seemed as though Warren had struck out Kyle Holland but the pitch was dropped, opening up first base for Holland. In the throw down to first, it too was erroneous and Holland was safe at first. Outlaw followed suit with a hit that advanced the runners and Kelly hit an infield fly ball that was caught for out number two. The Wildcats couldn’t quite get out of the jam, though, as a hit by Cameron scored Holland and Outlaw to make things a little more interesting at 5-2.

That, however, is where things finished up as neither team threatened again and the game ended with the 5-2 Hobbton victory.

Warren was the winning pitcher for the Wildcats, recording 10 strikeouts on the evening.

With the win, Hobbton is now 5-1 overall and 4-1 in league play. They currently sit tied with Rosewood atop the standings.

They’re set to hit the road to Lakewood on Tuesday followed by a crucial matchup with Rosewood on Thursday.

