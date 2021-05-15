Leopards drop two in a row

The Lakewood Leopards played host to Carolina 1A Conference foe Neuse Charter on Tuesday. Lakewood and Neuse would play a close game but the Cougars left Roseboro with the 5-2 road victory.

Neuse Charter got on the scoreboard first with a run in the first inning. That lone Neuse Charter run would be all the scoring for the next two in a half innings.

Sitting on a not so comfortable 1-0 lead, the Cougars knew some insurance runs were much needed. Unable to get any across in the second and third innings, that changed into the fourth.

Making contact and driving the ball to all parts of the field, combined with ill-timed errors that turned would-be singles into doubles and triples, Neuse Charter scored four runs before Lakewood could get out of trouble with a pickoff and a flyout.

Trailing 5-0, Lakewood could not come up with an immediate answer in their half of the fourth inning. However, the Leopards did get back a run an inning later when David Melton’s sacrifice fly brought Trey White home from second base.

A scoreless sixth inning and a three up, three down top of the seventh from White, who was Lakewood closer’s, gave the Leopards three more outs to try and plate at least four runs to erase their 5-1 deficit.

It appeared as if Lakewood had something going in the seventh.

Scoring an additional run and a runner on second with just one out, the Neuse Charter advantage had been reduced to 5-2 and the Leopards were looking for more, but a baserunning mistake got the Cougars a critical second out as Trey White took off for third. He could not beat the throw and a flyout retired the Leopards for good, sealing a 5-2 win for the visiting Cougars.

White produced the most offense for Lakewood going 2-for-2 and a walk.

Lakewood’s loss dropped them to 1-4 overall with another in-conference tilt against the Princeton Bulldogs awaiting them for Thursday.

That game began promising for the Leopards as they took a 3-0 lead in the top of the first. Princeton, however, came scored one back in the bottom half and in the second inning went ahead for good with a 6-run inning to make it 7-3. The teams went on to trade a smattering of runs across the rest of the game but ultimately the Bulldogs maintained their advantage in a 12-6 victory.

Lakewood now stands at 1-5 overall and 1-4 in league play. They are scheduled for just one game next week, hosting Hobbton on Tuesday.

