Accomplished Raiders seek more

Logan Atkins, recipient of the 2021 2A Men’s Golf Sportsmanship Award. Courtesy Photos | Cindy Atkins Midway senior Jackson Lee tees off during Monday’s State Championship at Pinehurst No. 6. Courtesy Photos | Cindy Atkins

The Midway Raiders golf program closed the books on yet another highly successful season this past Monday. Although they fell short of their ultimate goal of winning the state championship, Midway did finish state runner-up and is poised to reload and do it all over again next season.

Lake Norman Charter took first place, shooting a team total 311 while the second place Raiders shot 325. Individually, Logan Atkins finished tied for fourth place with a score of 75 and Caden Hodges finished one stroke back in a tie for seventh with a 76. John Michael Best and Jackson Lee each shot 87. West Caldwell’s Lexton Ford won Individual State Champion, shooting 70. Atkins was honored with the Sportsmanship Award.

Throughout the season, Raiders head coach Glenn Patrick emphasized the improvement that Lee has made since last season. Lee is only senior on this years squad and Patrick says he was thrilled Lee could go out with the experience of playing in the state championship.

For the remainder of the team, Patrick will return four of his top five guys and says that he fully expects to give the state championship another run in 2022.

“We’re going after the state next year,” Patrick said. “We’re going to practice hard, work hard, and that’s gonna be our main focus next year. These guys are hungry and they hate that the season is over but they want to get better and I know they’ll be on the course this summer.”

Reflecting back on Monday’s competition at Pinehurst No. 6, Patrick said his guys had their highs and lows but overall he was pleased with their performance.

“I told our athletic director that I thought 315 was going to be the score needed to win and I was pretty close,” he said, noting the championship-winning 311. “We had a couple guys hit a couple rough patches and I had to pull them aside and settle them down, but, overall I thought we did well.”

Indeed, Midway did do well, perhaps somewhat overachieving expectations for this season.

“I’m very proud of these boys. They did super. Who would’ve thought we would have finished second in the state this year? Not a whole lot of people. But, I’ve got some good players and when they bought into my system and put in the work they have, success like this is the result.”

“We don’t just ride around on golf carts and hit golf balls. We work hard. We walk. We chip. We putt. We practice longer courses. I do everything I can to get these guys prepared and they’ve bought into it and they work hard. They want to win and the parents want to win. I’ve got say I’ve got a great bunch of parents,” he continued. “We had good fan support. Even the Lake Norman Charter coach commented on our community support. It was great seeing the fans follow our players.”

Among some of the fans are high-profile followers, including Sampson County Board Member Sandra Carroll and two-time individual state champion Logan Patrick, who had just gotten back from the Division II East/Atlantic Regional Championship during which he qualified for the National Championship.

“Mrs. Carroll has had a great time following our journey and it’s been awesome having her be with us,” Patrick said. “I didn’t even know Logan was coming. I looked up and saw a crowd surrounding him and realized who it was and thought how cool it was. He’d been wanting to come and I think it was a big left for everyone. The players, the fans. It really uplifted everyone.”

Ending the conversation, Patrick circled back to looking ahead to next year and affirmed the high expectations he has going into the new season.

“It’s great we’re runner-up, but that’s one place from being champion. We’re gonna bring the state back next year. We got some guys coming in that are pretty good golfers, we only lose one senior. And these guys are hungry. They know what it’s like now, they’ve tasted it and they’re going to be ready to get back and give it another shot,” Patrick concluded.

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]